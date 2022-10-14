^

6 women of OPM rock unite for concert on November 26

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 11:57am
6 women of OPM rock unite for concert on November 26
Titled “TANAW,” the three-hour show will feature Filipino singer-songwriters Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal and Lougee Basabas.
MANILA, Philippines — Six of the most iconic women in Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock are coming together for a one-night concert happening on November 26 at The Theatre at Solaire.

Titled “Tanaw,” the three-hour show will feature Filipino singer-songwriters Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal and Lougee Basabas as they grace the big stage with songs that rekindle past loves and welcome newfound inspirations.

GNN Entertainment, the show’s producer, is proud to support TANAW in championing Filipina music icons whose enormous contributions to uplifting Original Pilipino Music (OPM) deserve to be heard and celebrated.

“It’s a great moment to witness women making impactful strides in helping revive the live music scene in the Philippines,” said GNN Entertainment PR and Marketing Director Ian Urrutia in a statement. 

“We take pride in being part of their crusade to showcase world-class artistry and nurture a fun but enriching experience for fans who are yearning to rebuild their connection with the music that shaped their years and the artists that led them through that journey.”

GNN Entertainment’s Events Director Marie Lara Pauline Bobier asserts that the upcoming concert will serve as a great way to bring back its festive appeal, while helping the audience get through the tough times with stories of optimism and hope.

“We want the fans to feel that this concert is both a celebration and a reunion. The ladies have made a mark in the music scene, and we want to honor their contributions through this one-night show.”

TANAW marks the first time that the six solo acts will be performing together for a concert. From their early days as lead vocalists of late ‘90s/early 2000s bands, to establishing their identity as individual artists, the six acclaimed singer-songwriters have proven their staying power with sold-out tours and concerts, chart-topping singles and albums, and a dedicated fanbase.

ACEL BISA

AIA DE LEON

HANNAH ROMAWAC

KITCHIE NADAL AND BARBIE ALMALBIS

LOUGEE BASABAS
