'Walang dapat ipagtaka': Eraserheads reunion concert tickets sold out after 5 days

MANILA, Philippines — Tickets for the much-awaited "Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icons the Eraserheads have sold out in just five days.

50,000 tickets were available for selling beginning October 5, and the concert's official social media pages announced that all tickets have been sold.

The band's frontman Ely Buendia reposted the announcement on his own Instagram account, thanking all those who purchased tickets.

"Thank you for supporting Filipino artists. We will try to make this an unforgettable experience for all of you," Buendia wrote in the caption.

Upon learning the ticket prices — which ranged from P3,050 to P17,260 — Eraserheads fans were quick to quip with some of the band's famous songs.

"Pare ko, mayroon akong problema," said one fan, while another joked, "Sana'y hindi nakita. Sana'y walang problema. Pagkat kulang ang dala kong pera."

Related: 'Pagkat kulang ang dala kong pera': Eraserheads fans react to reunion concert ticket prices

The "Huling El Bimbo" page did say that promotional tickets from the concert's sponsors were still up for grabs.

Buendia and his bandmates Raimund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala, and Marcus Adoro confirmed the concert in September which will see the Eraserheads perform together in the Philippines for the first time since 2008 and 2009, having disbanded in 2002.

Some fans were critical though of Adoro's inclusion as abuse allegations hurled at him by his ex-partner, actress Barbara Ruaro, and daughter, singer Syd Hartha, resurfaced.

Marasigan offered to speak to Adoro in private while Buendia's management said the singer only agreed to stage the concert if Adoro would resolve his issues.

Adoro, for his part, promised to answer the allegations and attempted to reach out, but there has yet to be any reconciliation between parties.

"Huling El Bimbo" will take place in SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City on December 22.

RELATED: Marcus Adoro breaks silence over alleged abuse ahead of Eraserheads reunion