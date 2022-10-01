^

Music

Kelsey Merritt stars in James Reid's newest steamy music video

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 1, 2022 | 4:36pm
James Reid and Kelsey Merritt in the "u & i" music video
Careless

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Australian actor-singer James Reid had an angel on his side after Filipina model Kelsey Merritt appeared with him on the music video for his latest single "u & i."

The video sees a blond Reid picking up Merritt in a wedding dress as they hop on a stretch limousine to enjoy the night life, intercut with scenes of the two being intimate and lip-locking with each other. The clips and colors are reminiscent of Wong Kar-wai movies.

The track is the first single off his sophomore album coming out in October, which will be the follow-up to his debut album "Palm Dreams," released under his own record label Careless.

It is currently the second most trending music video on YouTube and has nearly 1 million views since it was uploaded on September 29. 

The label called the single an "upbeat pop track that depicts two people connecting and knowing that they're drawn to each other... enjoying each other's company and taking action to experience themselves – because when they're with each other, nothing else matters."

Dating rumors between Reid and Merritt sparked after images of the two went viral online, with Reid himself posting a zoomed-in photo of him with Merritt on his Instagram account.

The picture turned out to be the cover photo for "u & i" as it appears on various streaming platforms.

In 2018, Merritt became the first model of Filipino descent to walk in the last-ever Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which also happened to be her first runway.

CARELESS

JAMES REID

KELSEY MERRITT
