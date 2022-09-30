'This Is Why' Paramore released first single in 5 years

MANILA, Philippines — After five years without new music, pop-punk band Paramore is back with the release of its latest single "This Is Why."

The song dropped during the early hours of September 29 (Philippine time) accompanied by a music video that featured vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro.

The warm earth-toned visuals directed by Brendan Yates usher in a new era for Paramore, who are continuing the music they last left fans with from 2017's "After Laughter."

"If you have an opinion, maybe you should shove it. Or maybe you could scream it, might be best to keep it," goes the opening verse of the song while another says, "Better have conviction, 'cause we want crimes of passion; survival of the fittest, you're either with us or you can keep it."

According to Williams, "This Is Why" was last song the band worked on for their upcoming album of the same name which will come out on February 10, 2023.

“It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last three or four years," said the singer. "You’d think after a global pandemic of biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.”

Prior to the song's release, Williams shared a message of gratitude to fans of the band on Paramore's Discord server, thanking them for their endless support.

"We're just picking up where we left off... I think we are about to experience our happiest, most fulfilling moments as Paramore," wrote Williams.

Paramore is now set to go on a North American tour beginning October 2 — with many of the concerts already sold out as soon as the band announced it — where several ticket proceeds will go to charity organization Support + Feed founded by Billie Eilish's mother.

Among the band's most well-known songs include "The Only Exception," "That's What You Get," "Decode," "Still Into You," "Misery Business," "Brick by Boring Brick," "Ain't It Fun," and "Playing God."

The band's most recent album "After Laughter" featured the singles "Hard Times" and "Fake Happy," their last released single being "Caught in the Middle."

RELATED: Rihanna to return to the stage for Super Bowl halftime show