Eminem tops Christian Billboard charts for Kanye West's 'Use This Gospel' remix

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 17, 2022 | 12:42pm
MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Eminem appeared atop Christian Songs charts, including Billboard's for the first time, thanks to the remix of Kanye West's "Use This Gospel" which features him, West and DJ Khaled.

"Use This Gospel" first appeared on West's 2019 album "Jesus Is King," which won Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The remix appears on DJ Khaled's newest album "God Did," and reunites Eminem with the rapper for the first time since 2009's "Forever" which also featured fellow artists Drake and Lil Wayne.

Other artists that DJ Khaled collaborated with for "God Did" include Jay-Z, John Legend, SZA, Quavo, Travis Scott, and Lil Wayne and Drake once more.

The "Use This Gospel" remix is also currently leading in streaming and digital sales for both Christian songs and Gospel tracks, according to data collected by Billboard.

"Bible at my side like a rifle with a God-given gift. Every single day I thank God for, that's why I pay so much homage. Praises to Jesus, I'll always," goes Eminem final verse in the song.

Eminem most recently released his second greatest hits album "Curtain Call 2" last August which features some of his popular songs like "Love the Way You Lie," "Not Afraid," "Lighters," "No Love," "The Monster," "Venom," "River" and "Berzerk."

RELATED: Super Bowl halftime show 2022: A first for hip-hop; Eminem bends knee

