Parokya ni Edgar, Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco headline Enchanted Kingdom music festival

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 15, 2022 | 1:54pm
MANILA, Philippines — Enchanted Kingdom has become well-known for its numerous theme park rides over the years, but for the very first time, it will be the home of a local music festival.

The inaugural Salo-Salo Fest will take place in the iconic theme park in Sta. Rosa, Laguna this December 2 to 4, bringing together some of the country's most popular artists for a weekend of Christmas joy and OPM (Original Pilipino Music) fun.

OPM icons Rico Blanco, Barbie Almabis, Moonstar88, and Orange and Lemons will kick off the Salo-Salo Fest's first day with contemporary artists like Arthur Nery, The Ridleys, Ysanygo, and Bea Lorenzo also on the setlist.

Kiyo, Denise Julia, and the United States' Johnny Stimson round up Day 1's list of artists, while a Goody Dance Shoes dance tent will have performances by Abdel Aziz, Manolet Dario, Jason Soong, and John Monreal.

The second day will be highlighted by icons such as Ely Buendia and Ebe Dancel, bands Munimuni, Any Name's Okay, and Of Mercury, and soloists Zild Benitez, Paolo Sandejas, Tala, Ena Mori, Lory, and the United States' Joan.

In the dance tent, Curtismith and crwn lead a line-up that also consists of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Six the Northstar on Day 2, while Day 3 sees Ean Mayor, Damson Lavender, and Sgt. Vez.

Wrapping up the Salo-Salo Fest are Parokya ni Edgar, Urbandub, Mayonnaise, Unique Salonga, Clara Benin, Lola Amour, Gabba, Flu, Jarlo Base, and Bird.

The Salo-Salo Fest is a project by Karpos Multimedia, envisioned to be first ever theme park music festival.

Regular and VIP tickets for either a day-pass or 3-day-pass go on sale this September 15, all inclusive of unlimited rides in Enchanted Kingdom while VIP ticket-holders are also entitled to express lanes and a VIP kit.

