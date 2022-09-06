^

Kelly Clarkson looks back on 20 years since 'American Idol' win

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 6, 2022 | 1:16pm
Kelly Clarkson
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Pop-rock singer Kelly Clarkson, the very first winner of the reality competition show "American Idol," reflected on her monumental victory which marked its 20th anniversary this year.

Clarkson took to Instagram to post a message of gratitude for all the people that made that dream come true.

"It forever changed the course of my life. That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days," Clarkson's post read.

The singer doubled-down on her friends that became family, "For their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost."

She did not forget the millions that voted for her to win over fellow finalist Justin Guarini, who went on to become a recording artist himself.

"I hope all of you have people in your lives that fill you with laughter, and hope, and happiness," she ended her post. "If you don't feel like you have that, then keep searching and I promise you they're looking for you too."

Since winning "American Idol" and releasing her coronation song "A Moment Like This," Clarkson has gone on to release nine albums and win three Grammy Awards, among many other achievements as she now hosts "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Some of her most well-known songs include "Since U Been Gone," "My Life Would Suck Without You," "Breakaway," "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," "Because of You," and "People Like Us."

"American Idol" is currently headed for its 21st season and has produced winners like Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, and Phillip Phillips as well as known artists such as Jennifer Hudson, David Archuleta, Chris Daughtry, Katharine McPhee, and Filipino-Americans Jessica Sanchez and Jasmine Trias.

RELATED: American Idol finalist Francisco Martin proud of Pinoy roots

