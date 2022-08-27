^

'Closure and happiness': Paolo Benjamin on Ben&Ben's newest song 'The Ones We Once Loved'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 27, 2022 | 10:45am
'Closure and happiness': Paolo Benjamin on Ben&Ben's newest song 'The Ones We Once Loved'
MANILA, Philippines — Ben&Ben frontman Paolo Benjamin Guico shared a bit of a background for the band's latest song "The Ones We Once Loved," which he wrote based on a previous long-term relationship.

Ahead of the song's release last August 25, Paolo took to social media to give his thoughts about "The Ones We Once Loved," how much of a ride it was pouring his emotions into his song.

Paolo called the mostly piano and violin-driven song one of the most personal and vulnerable songs he had ever written, amplified by the fact the public knew about his long-term relationship.

"Five years we shared the bittersweetness of youth, but we broke up because sometimes it is the best things to do," goes the second verse of the song.

The singer-songwriter said since their break-up, he and his ex have been on an incredible journey of self-discovery, healing and growing.

"Eventually, peace, acceptance, respect for the past, and closure came. It wasn't easy, and there were many emotions that went into that process," Paolo continued.

These emotions all figure into "The Ones We Once Loved," especially heard in the song's chorus "I apologize for coming into your life just to break your heart in pieces and leave you in the night. I tried my best to stay by your side but we knew the rolling seasons would reveal that sometimes we aren't meant to be the one."

Paolo wishes that for anyone who is going through their own processes or have some unspoken thoughts and feelings will be guided by the song.

"May you have the closure you search for, and the happiness you deserve," Paolo ended.

Ben&Ben just a few months ago released the songs "Paninindigan Kita" and "Langyang Pag-Ibig," all of which come ahead of the band's send-off concert this September 3 at the CCP Concert Grounds before they embark on their first North American tour.

