Filipino-Norwegian singer Clinton Kane to hold concert at Manila this December

August 24, 2022 | 5:32pm
Clinton Kane will visit Manila and will perform for his Filipino fans for the first time as part of his tour in Asia, as announced by concert promoter, Live Nation Philippines.
MANILA, Philippines — Live Nation Philippines proudly announces that Australian-based Filipino-Norwegian singer-songwriter Clinton Kane is bringing his highly-anticipated Maybe Someday It'll All Be Okay World Tour to the Philippines.

The concert will be held at the New Frontier Theater on December 3, and tickets will be on sale on August 19 at 10 a.m via www.ticketnet.com.

Clinton Kane will visit Manila and will perform for his Filipino fans for the first time as part of his tour in Asia, as announced by concert promoter, Live Nation Philippines. He’s also set to perform in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Tokyo.

For fans who have purchased tickets during the pre-sale, Clinton is now adding a special experience upgrade where you can meet him up close, take selfie and attend his soundcheck.

The Filipino-Norwegian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist pens pop with “chords that soothe you and lyrics that bite you.” While growing up between Perth, Australia and The UK, the self-taught singer, guitarist, pianist and drummer ultimately found solace in music.

His debut album, "Maybe Someday It'll All Be Okay," is led by singles “Chicken Tendies,” "I Guess I'm In Love" "Go To Hell" and the recently released "14" via Columbia Records. 

The reflective record transports listeners to Clinton’s 14-year-old self and follows his inner monologue as he grows into adulthood. 

“This song breaks my heart into a million pieces every single time I listen to it. I wrote it two years ago when I was at my lowest with myself – doubting every single thing about me: how I grew up, where I’m from, and who I am. This song took a year to write, with 30 different choruses and verses being written to this track. I hope you find peace when you listen to this song and know that you are not alone in this world," Clinton says on his new song.

The 2022 Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch embarked on a sold-out North American headline tour. The 23-date run brought the Norwegian-Filipino singer/songwriter to Chicago, Boston, New York, Nashville and more before concluding at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre. 

 

For more on information on tickets prices and availability, visit www.livenation.ph

