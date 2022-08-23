World-famous The Bootleg Beatles returns to Manila this October

Get ready as the world-renowned tribute act The Bootleg Beatles returns to the Philippines for a series of wonderful concerts in select cities and prime live music venues.

MANILA, Philippines — To long-time fans both old souls and young at heart throughout the archipelago and “Across The Universe,” get ready as the world-renowned tribute act The Bootleg Beatles returns to the Philippines for a series of wonderful concerts in select cities and prime live music venues.

From “Love Me Do” to “Let It Be,” from the cavern to the apple rooftop, from black and white to psychedelic technicolor, the world’s premier Beatles band returns to take you on a whistle-stop journey through the most vibrant, revolutionary and divisive decade of all: the Swinging Sixties.

The iconic MopTops, the Chelsea Boots, the witty Beatle banter, the Chesterfield Suits—it’s all here!

This talented quartet, composed of Steve White (Paul McCartney), Stephen Hill (George Harrison), Tyson Kelly (John Lennon) and Gordon Elsmore (Ringo Starr) not only sound authentic but also uncannily resemble the originals.

Featuring a special set to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Please Please Me, which gave birth to other timeless hits such as “Twist And Shout” and “I Saw Her Standing There,” don’t miss this amazing multimedia show—it’s an absolute must-see for Beatles fans of all ages.

The Bootleg Beatles have previously performed sold-out tours in the Philippines during their 2016 and 2018 tours. Moreover, they are fresh from performing at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

So to all Pinoy Beatles loyalists out there, you better prepare to witness their remarkable concert production; behold a one-of-a-kind live music experience like no other this 2022 featuring the finest repertoire of the world’s most popular band ever.

Presented by the Concert Republic, here are the ticket prices* of The Bootleg Beatles show in Manila, slated on October 30, 8 p.m. at the PICC Plenary Hall, Pasay:

VVIP (Center Reserved Seating) – P5,800



VIP (Left/Right Reserved Seating) – P4,800



Platinum (Reserved Seating) – P3,800



Gold (Reserved Seating) – P2,000



Silver (Free Seating) – P1,200



Bronze (Free Seating) – P750

Cebu, Davao shows canceled

In a recent statement, Concert Republic regretfully announced the cancellation of The Bootleg Beatles shows originally slated for SMX Convention Center, Davao on October 27 and Waterfront City Hotel & Casino, Cebu on October 29.

"Regrettably we have to cancel our forthcoming concerts in Davao & Cebu due to unforeseen production logistics, however our Manila show at Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Sunday 30th October 2022 will proceed as advertised. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and look forward to seeing you all in Manila," said The Bootleg Beatles.

Concert Republic reassured ticket buyers that Davao and Cebu tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

For tickets, visit SM Ticket Outlets or log on to www.smtickets.com or call 8470-2222. You can also visit Ticket World outlets or log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph or call 891-9999.

For more information visit www.bootlegbeatles.com or check their socials on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. You can also visit www.concertrepublic.com or check out their socials on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*Exclusive of ticket service charge