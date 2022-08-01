Rico Blanco to hold solo concert in September

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Rico Blanco is set to conquer the stage once again in a concert on September 11 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

In a press conference held recently, Rico said he is happy that the concert scene in the country is back.

"I am happy to announce that on September 11, I will be back at the Araneta Coliseum for a concert. It's been a while since I performed there, and I think for everyone it's been a while na makanood uli tayo ng mga concert sa mga ganitong venue," Rico said.

“Unti-unti tayong bumabalik sa concert scene. We started sa bars, then medium sized venues, so I'm happy to announce na we're starting to do this in big venues again,” he added.

Produced by KDR Music House, Rico said his guests in the concert include Zild Benitez and Ebe Dancel.

When asked if the chosen venue could pose a challenge for ticket sales especially this pandemic, Rico said he is aware of it but they are ready to face it.

"As you mentioned, the pandemic situation is still around. And we’re starting to somehow live with it (by) changing our lifestyles a lot to accommodate (it) and to be safe. There’s a lot of uncertainty. I feel that concerts are a product of habit, you know? Going out is a habit; the lifestyle of going out, going to restaurants and concerts, is a habit," Rico said.

"So, we are aware of those challenges, but someone’s gotta do it. Someone’s gotta start. I’m happy to take on that risk, with the support of our friends. We know this is a different environment. This is not the height of people going out, but we also know that people are really hungry to experience live music again in this way. So, we’ll try and just go for it. It’s part of my career anyway — to try things for the first time. I’ve always seen challenges as opportunities to bring about new things, and a new way of doing things," he added.

