NCCA stages 'Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino' concert featuring 13 artists

A concert at the Luneta Park will be held on July 24 to celebrate "Linggo ng Musikang Pilpino."

MANILA, Philippines — By virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 933 signed in 2014, the last week of July each year is declared as "Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino."

It aims to achieve the long-term goal of reviving Original Pilipino Music (OPM) that the Filipino audience has an awareness and appreciation for as homegrown music. The proclamation also promotes and develops the local music industry, not only in advancing Filipino arts and culture but also in contributing to the development of the economy, thereby providing employment and a revenue stream, as well as supporting other local industries and revitalizing governmental efforts to promote Philippine compositions.

The highlight of this year's celebration is a concert at the Rizal Open Air Auditorium in Manila on Sunday, July 24, at 6 p.m.

The National Commission on Culture and the Arts (NCCA) holds the annual celebration with the Organisasyon ng mga Pilipinong Mang-aawit but the latter opted not to take part in this year's event.

Held in partnership with the National Parks Development Committee through its Concert at Park series, the concert will feature 13 artists, including two from Visayas and Mindanao. It will also be broadcast on the official Facebook page of the NCCA on a different date. The show's repertoire will encompass several genres of Filipino music. It will be the first time since the pandemic that a concert will be held at the park.

This year, the NCCA and the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Inc. (FILSCAP) are working together to provide various programs and activities for the public in celebration of this annual event.

"FILSCAP oversees the management of music creators and their works. We also showcase the richness of Philippine music in all its diversity," said the agency's membership manager Keren Zyra Pascual during a recent confab at the NCCA Auditorium.

Apart from the concert, the annual celebration continues with its 8th Annual Masters Lecture Series. Each year, renowned Filipino songwriters share tips, writing processes, as well as stories behind the compositions, which are now part of the ever-growing library of OPM songs.

The lecture series hopes to generate support and interest to Filipino songs by giving a peek into the minds of composers. It is going to be held from July 26 to 28.

This year's panel of speakers include Fr. Manoling Francisco, Edwin Marollano and vocalists Yael Yuzon and Ebe Dancel.

They join the ranks of former lecturers that included Jose Mari Chan, Rey Valera, Vehnee Saturno, Jay Durias, Mike Villegas, Ryan Cayabyab, Louie Ocampo, Odette Quesada, Kitchie Nadal, and Yeng Constantino.

FILSCAP is the government accredited non-profit collective management organization for music creating and copyright owners. It primarily licenses the public playing, broadcast, and streaming in the Philippines of copyrighted local and foreign songs. Part of its mandate is to promote local music creation, development, and appreciation.



