^

Music

The Chainsmokers to perform in space

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 20, 2022 | 4:40pm
The Chainsmokers to perform in space
The Chainsmokers performing at InfieldFest Preakness 147 in Baltimore
Getty Images via AFP / Arturo Holmes

MANILA, Philippines — EDM act The Chainsmokers will be launched into space in 2024 to become the first musical artists to ever perform at the edge of space.

The trip is in partnership with space tourism company World View where the duo will be in a pressurized capsule capable of holding eight people, tethered to a stratospheric balloon 32 kilometers above the Earth.

World View will be recording the trip, including the performance inside the capsule, and share it to individuals around the world. The flight itself is expected to be between six to 12 hours long.

"We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects,” Drew Taggart and Alex Pall said in a statement, also sharing their longtime dreams of going to space.

Related: Trip to space with Jeff Bezos sells for $28 million

World View Chief Executive Officer Ryan Hartman hopes The Chainsmokers' space performance, which will be among the company's inaugural flights, will inspire other artists to “do something different than they would have otherwise done."

"Star Trek" actor William Shatner and broadcast journalist Michael Strahan had gone up to space via Jeff Bezos' spaceflight company Blue Origin. Bezos himself has flown up, as did fellow entrepreneur Richard Branson.

The Chainsmokers are best known for their hit songs "Closer," "Roses," "Don't Let Me Down," "All We Know," "Something Just like This," and "#Selfie," most of them collaborations with other artists.

They released their latest and fourth album "So Far So Good" this May and it features their singles "High," "iPad," and "I Love U."

RELATED: World's richest man Jeff Bezos blasts into space

EDM

SPACE

THE CHAINSMOKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Justin Bieber to resume 'Justice' world tour
2 hours ago

Justin Bieber to resume 'Justice' world tour

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to resume his "Justice" world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome...
Music
fbtw
Pinoy group SB19 included in Teen Vogue's most favorite boy bands of all time
5 hours ago

Pinoy group SB19 included in Teen Vogue's most favorite boy bands of all time

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
P-pop group SB19 was named by young fashion magazine Teen Vogue as one of their all-time most favorite boy bands alongside...
Music
fbtw
Louis Tomlinson throws back the years in Manila return
1 day ago

Louis Tomlinson throws back the years in Manila return

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
British singer Louis Tomlinson turned back the clock as he performed songs from his 2020 album "Walls" and several tracks...
Music
fbtw
After sensational trial, Johnny Depp releases an album
4 days ago

After sensational trial, Johnny Depp releases an album

4 days ago
Fresh off his highly publicized, controversial defamation suit, actor Johnny Depp sought to show his creative career was back...
Music
fbtw
Metallica praises use of 'Master of Puppets' in 'Stranger Things' as song regains traction
11 days ago

Metallica praises use of 'Master of Puppets' in 'Stranger Things' as song regains traction

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Netflix's "Stranger Things" really has a way with reviving music as Metallica's "Master of Puppets," used in the Season...
Music
fbtw
SB19's Ken becomes first full-blooded Filipino to perform in Grammy's Global Spin
13 days ago

SB19's Ken becomes first full-blooded Filipino to perform in Grammy's Global Spin

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
SB19 member Ken, also known as Felip, raised the Philippine flag as he performed his single "Bulan" for the Recording Academy’s...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with