The Chainsmokers to perform in space

MANILA, Philippines — EDM act The Chainsmokers will be launched into space in 2024 to become the first musical artists to ever perform at the edge of space.

The trip is in partnership with space tourism company World View where the duo will be in a pressurized capsule capable of holding eight people, tethered to a stratospheric balloon 32 kilometers above the Earth.

World View will be recording the trip, including the performance inside the capsule, and share it to individuals around the world. The flight itself is expected to be between six to 12 hours long.

"We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects,” Drew Taggart and Alex Pall said in a statement, also sharing their longtime dreams of going to space.

World View Chief Executive Officer Ryan Hartman hopes The Chainsmokers' space performance, which will be among the company's inaugural flights, will inspire other artists to “do something different than they would have otherwise done."

"Star Trek" actor William Shatner and broadcast journalist Michael Strahan had gone up to space via Jeff Bezos' spaceflight company Blue Origin. Bezos himself has flown up, as did fellow entrepreneur Richard Branson.

The Chainsmokers are best known for their hit songs "Closer," "Roses," "Don't Let Me Down," "All We Know," "Something Just like This," and "#Selfie," most of them collaborations with other artists.

They released their latest and fourth album "So Far So Good" this May and it features their singles "High," "iPad," and "I Love U."

