Pinoy group SB19 included in Teen Vogue's most favorite boy bands of all time

SB19 on the cover of their first album 'Get in the zone!'

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop (Pinoy pop) group SB19 was named by young fashion magazine Teen Vogue as one of their all-time most favorite boy bands alongside the likes of BTS, The Beatles, and One Direction.

Teen Vogue's list of 33 boy bands was in no particular order, and SB19 was the 18th group listed in between Puerto Rico's Menudo and R&B group All-4-One.

The magazine included the music video of SB19's hit song "What?" and acknowledged the group's meteoric rise following the release of another hit single, "Bazinga."

BTS and The Beatles were among the first boy bands mentioned by Teen Vogue, arguably as the most popular groups then and now, with R&B group Boyz II Men sandwiched in between them.

Related: SB19 caps off PPOPCON 2022 with a bang

One Direction was accompanied by fellow staple boy bands like the Backstreet Boys, Westlife, *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, The Jonas Brothers, Big Time Rush, Five Seconds of Summer, The Wanted, and The Jackson 5.

Korean groups that made Teen Vogue's list apart from BTS were EXO, SEVENTEEN, Big Bang, SHINee, Monsta X, and Seo Taiji and the Boys.

Second-generation K-pop group Super Junior and popular Taiwanese group F4 — and all their succeeding variations — were notably snubbed.

SB19, consisting of Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin, were formed in 2016 by Korea's ShowBT Group subsidiary in the Philippines and debuted two years later.

Other singles by the group include "Tilaluha," "Go Up," "Alab," and "Mapa," as well as their collaboration with fellow Filipino act Ben&Ben "Kapangyarihan."

RELATED: Ben&Ben, SB19 release 'Kapangyarihan' in time for national elections