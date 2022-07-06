The Juans respect drummer's decision to leave band

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band The Juans respected the decision of their drummer Joshua Coronel to leave the band.

During the recent press conference for the band’s first major concert on Friday, keyboardist-vocalist Carl Guevarra said Joshua already has a family so they valued Joshua’s priorities as he valued theirs.

“Ang banda namin isang pamilya, at bilang isang pamilya isa po sa gusto namin ay pahalagahan ang bawat isa. And in our case, si Joshua po ay mayroon ng asawa, mayroon ng baby. And we know that having a family is a major game changer,” Carl told Philstar.com.

“May mga decision making talaga na kailangan naming respetuhin. When we released Josh is because we value his priorities and in the same (way), Josh values our priorities. When Josh (left) the group, malugod naming tinanggap at sinuportahan na magfo-focus siya sa kanyang pamilya. Masaya kami para sa kanya."

Carl also said that Joshua’s leaving made the band open for more possibilities.

“Para sa concert namin, magkakaroon kami ng bigger version of The Juans, may mga sessionists na sasama samin to make our sounds fuller. Alongside sa pagkawala ni Joshua, it opens posibilities. There will be shows na mag-peperform kami with more instrumentalists behind us. It's really an exiciting new chapter po for The Juans,” he said.

After releasing their first full-length, all-original album during the first quarter of 2022, The Juans are now set to hold their first major concert to be held in Araneta Coliseum on October 23.

The band, with Carl on vocals and keys, Japs Mendoza on vocals and guitar, RJ Cruz on acoustic rhythm guitar and Chael Adriano on bass, is all in and excited for “The Juans Live in Araneta.”

“This is a culmination of all our hard work for the past few years. We’ve been at this for several years now as The Juans and we feel that we’ve been working all this time to get to this point,” Carl said.

Japs added, “we’re so excited to do this. Every band has a dream venue to play and the Araneta Coliseum is one of those. It is for us as well.”

RJ and Chael added that this concert is for their very supportive fandom, The Juanistas.

“They’ve been with us since the start, some of them have been there kahit nu'ng wala pa kami,” RJ said.

“This will be a celebration of the music with our dear Juanistas,” chimed in Chael.

Music fans can expect The Juans to play their hits “Hindi Tayo Pwede,” “Lumalapit,” “Atin Ang Mundo,” “Hatid” and new fan-fave songs “Anghel,” “Dulo” and even their cover of “Balisong.”

