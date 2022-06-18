Kean Cipriano, Chynna Ortaleza share excitement after OC Records celebrates 4th anniversary

MANILA,Philippines — Artist label OC Records, founded by Callalily frontman Kean Cipriano and his wife Chynna Ortaleza-Cipriano, recently celebrated its fourth anniversary and gearing up to expand their growth from the pandemic into a company catering to all kinds of artists.

The label held a special event at Take Over along Xavierville in Quezon City last June 15, which Chynna said was their first time seeing their artists perform live since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

Some of the label's artists that performed at the anniversary event include Unique, Adie, Eugene Layug, Chelsea Ronquillo, Kenaniah, Pappel and Kean himself. Cebuana singer mrld performed her song "Ligaya" via a recorded video.

Chynna reflected on the four years since the day they were full of "crazy" ideas which led to an immense internal growth, "I think we made something pretty cool and are on the right track."

"We [really] thought we would halt [operations]. What pushed us [on] was our growth in the past two years... to tae care of the pioneers while welcoming new talents," the Kapuso actress added.

Kean for his part admitted that he wouldn't have imagined OC Records' would have been that fast, with around 300 songs produced already.

"We're trying to nurture artists, figuring out the right balance, not just art, art, art or business, business, business," Kean said, adding that the real hope is that their artists have a career.

Asked what he and Chynna look for in an artist, Kean says he admires those who offer the extraordinary, "the weirdos, yung mga baliw, yung malupit."

"It starts with the material that you have. [Yung] universe magdidikta saan sila dadalhin," he explained.

Many wonder when will Kean be producing new music of his own, which he himself is not certain about.

"Hindi matatanggal sa aking ang pagiging musician," Kean said about the 17 years he's had embracing his craft. "Nasa phase na ako [of my career] na I want something new. It's not just about me anymore, I have found my bigger purpose with these artists."

Going forward, both Kean and Chynna plan to expand OC Records to all kinds of entertainment, not just musicians — beginning with actors like Cinema One Originals 2019 Best Actor Gold Aceron and filmmaker Kris Cazin.

