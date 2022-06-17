OC Records artists thankful for label allowing their creativity to flourish

MANILA, Philippines — A number of artists under OC Records, founded by Kean Cipriano and Chynna Ortaleza-Cipriano, have expressed their gratitude that the label is supportive of them flourishing their creativity for their projects.

At a special event celebrating the label's fourth anniversary, Chynna said that OC Records' greatest legacy was fostering the creative freedom and expression of their artists amid the demands of the music business.

Kean expounded on this, as a musician himself, since he understand how important creativity is so as a manager "parang mahalaga din sa akin."

An example of creativity that flourished under OC Records is singer Eugene Layug, whose song titles range from "Landiin Niyo Na Ako" to "Mamamatay Yata Kong Single."

At the anniversary event Eugene performing his single "Maghihiwalay Din Kayo," which Kean joked that when he first heard about it he prayed that it wasn't about him and Chynna.

"Pinipigil ko tumawa, pero that's the kind of music that he makes — 'yung masaya kasama mga inuman," Kean said about Eugene, whose upcoming song is called "Kabit Pala Ako."

One of OC Record's fast-growing artists Adie also shared how the label made him realize how much more he could to, particularly on his song "Paraluman" in which its music video starred Ivana Alawi and was written and directed by Bela Padilla.

"'Paraluman' made me feel na kaya ko pa [gumawa pa],na ako ito," Adie said.

In fact all the artists that performed at the event with Eugene and Adie — Chelsea Ronquillo, Kenaniah and Pappel — agree they feel OC Records is allowing their creativity to come first, and look forward to performing live again more often.

"The digital performances [that we did in the past] is only half of being an artist, [when you perform live] there's a connection with the people listening to you," Eugene explained.

Many are wondering when will Unique, one of the very first artists that signed for OC Records, release a follow-up to his 2020 album "Pangalan."

"Mayroon [bagong kanta]. 'Di ko pa alam kung kailangan," the former IV of Spades frontman said simply.

