Tara Allez!: Fete de la Musique 2022 is going back live with venues nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — This June, the most popular free music event celebrated in 130 countries around the world is going back live again for the first time in the Philippines since the pandemic.

Fête de la Musique PH, after hosting two online editions in 2020 and 2021, gears up to showcase some of the country’s best, freshest, and most diverse acts in the local music scene with a series of live celebrations across Metro Manila, Palawan, Baguio, Cebu and Siargao.

This year’s edition aims to provide generous French-Filipino cross-cultural exchange while also harnessing the healing power of music, forging new friendships and building supporting communities.

Entitled “Tara Allez!” or “let’s go!” in both colloquial Filipino (“tara”) and French (“allez”), Fête PH 2022 will feature new and exciting collaborations between artists from the Philippines and France. This is also in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Franco-Phil bilateral relations.

Photo Release Amour

“We’re excited to bring the Fête de la Musique celebrations back to the beautiful places of the Philippines,” says Xavier Leroux, Executive Director of Alliance Francaise de Manille. “This year’s festivities will find us rediscovering the joys of live and in-person music once again.”

As part of Fête de la Musique’s continued partnership with the Department of Tourism, this year’s festivities will celebrate not only the artists and music from various parts of the country but will also showcase the natural beauty and rich culture of some of the Philippines’ most popular tourist destinations.

“Now that the Philippines is open to fully-vaccinated individuals from all over the world, there’s no better time than now to explore our islands, and immerse in our vibrant arts, music, and

culture,” enthused Tourism Assistant Secretary for Branding and Marketing Communications Howard Uyking.

Photo Release Cheats

The main stage for Fête de la Musique 2022 will be at the Puerta Real Gardens, Intramuros on June 25 with performances from Cheats, The Itchyworms, Lola Amour, Anima Tierra, and a special number by Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas featuring Curtismith, Toni B., Faye Yupano and Zsaris.

More surprises and performers will be announced soon.

Pushing 2021’s virtual #FeteFromMyIsland theme even further, Fête PH 2022 also teamed up with various partners across the Philippine archipelago to support their own physical Fete-stivities, namely Lokal Lab for the Siargao Stage on June 21 in Santa Fe Beachfront Playground; Kalye Artisano x Lio Estate for the El Nido Stages on June 26 and 28 both in Kalye Artisano; and Melt Records x Alliance Francaise de Cebu for the Cebu Stages on June 25 in Draft Punk and June 26 in La Vie.

Photo Release Itchyworms

French artists Marc Fichel, DJ Blutch, and Maxime Cozic will also be flying in from Paris to perform around the country. Singer-songwriter and pianist Marc Fichel will perform in Sofitel on June 23; at the main stage in Intramuros on June 25 in a collaboration with The Voice Teens grand winner Cydel Gabutero; and alongside Palawan-based musicians in El Nido on June 26.

DJ Blutch, known for his abstract hip hop and house mixes with video mapping will also perform in Sofitel on June 24; at the main stage in Intramuros on June 25 in a collaboration with a surprise Filipino movement act and will be joining Cebu-based musicians in the City of Smiles on June 26.

Dancer and choreographer Maxime Cozic will perform both his 18-minute solo piece and in collaboration with embodiment artist Dona Tumacder-Esteban and improvisational drum circle Bathala Na at the final Fête PH 2022 stage in Kalye Artisano in Lio Estate on June 28.

Photo Release Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas

In addition, Fête de la Musique has once again partnered with over 30 independently produced pocket stages in Metro Manila to simultaneously feature various genres and musical moods on June 24.

The participating venues include Alchemy Bistro Bar, Archipelago Makati, Boogie, Braiser’s The Village Cafe in Paranaque, Commune, Craven’s Bar and Restaurant, Dear Adam Sweet Lucy, Elements Boutique Hotel, Futur:st, H&J Restaurant, Kampai, La Collina, Leisure HQ, OTO, Pardon My French, Pura Vida Manila, Saguaro Bar & Cafe, Skinny Mike’s Sports Bar in BGC, The Apartment, The Green Door, The Astbury, The Social on Ebro, The Spirits Library, Topic, Thumbayan Grill, White Banana, WYP, Z Hostel.

Some performers include Basically Saturday Night, Johnny Alegre, Ean Mayor of UDD, Coffeebreak Island with Bing Austria & Tuesday Vargas, Tropical Depression Apartel, Mulan and Samantha Nicole.

Fête de la Musique also partnered with Funkybeat Entertainment, a music production company led by Francis De Veyra to produce and compose an anthem for Tara Allez!.

Featuring an inter-island collaboration among artists across the country, from Manila and Cebu to Palawan, the song perfectly captures how music brings people together, giving a sense of community and belongingness through good vibrations and camaraderie.

Fete de la Musique in the Philippines 2022 is presented by Alliance Française de Manille, in partnership with the Embassy of France to the Philippines and B Side Productions, and co-organized by the Department of Tourism.