Rapper-producer believes it's 'golden era' for Filipino hiphop

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 6:17pm
Pandayo Entertainment announced that the Alon concert features biggest name in the Filipino rap industry including Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Ex-Battalion, Skusta Clee, Mike Kosa, Boss Toyo and Mike Kosa.
MANILA, Philippines — Rapper and producer Jayson Luzadas, popularly known as Boss Toyo, believes that this is the golden era of Filipino hiphop. 

In the press conference of Pandayo Entertainment’s Alon concert last Friday, Jayso said the hiphop scene is far from where it was before. 

“Actually Filipino hiphop community, sobrang layo na from before. Ito na lang mga press con e, red carpet. It's not the same unlike before. This is an era for hiphop. Hindi niyo yun maitatanggi. Ito na yung golden era niya and wala pa sa peak to,” he said.  

He credited social media with the rise of different hiphop artists because they now have the outlet to showcase their talent unlike before that you needed a recording company. 

“Halos lahat ng hiphop artists active sa social media. This pandemic, upload sila ng upload ng mga gawa nila at maraming nakakapanood. Nong panahon ng lockdown, ang libangan ng tao social media,” Jayson said. 

“Kita niyo yung mga artist ngayon sila na pumapasok sa social media dati sa network lang sila. Tanong niyo yung mga rappers ngayon kung gusto nila sa mainstream, kung gusto nila ng label, ng contract, ayaw nila non,” he added. 

The grandest rap concert in the country is happening on June 12 at the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City. 

Pandayo Entertainment announced that the Alon concert features the biggest names in the Filipino rap industry including Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Ex-Battalion, Skusta Clee, Mike Kosa, Boss Toyo and Mike Kosa. 

Other performers include Pricetagg, Psychedelic Boyz, Pio Balbuena, Ryssi Avila, Abaddon, Third Flo, Al James, Craxymix, 187 Mobztas, Pilya, Omar Baliw and many more.

“The event is part of our commitment in promoting and showcasing local music and also celebrate our CEOs' birthday, Mr. Phoebus Samson and Mark Maglasang,” said Jek Motita, Pandayo Entertainment general manager. 

“Staying true to our promise, we will continue to support and discover talented artists, musicians and provide a platform to showcase their music. We also want to give them a chance to perform with their idols,” he added.

