Plant tunes: Spotify says music for plants is a growing trend

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 4:46pm
This photo taken on October 28, 2020 shows pulling weeds from a bed of plants at a park in Baguio City, north of Manila, as a spate of plant thefts from public parks in the city prompted authorities to tighten security and issue a plea for people to leave the greenery alone. A gardening craze dubbed "plantdemic" has spread across the Philippines after coronavirus restrictions fuelled demand for greenery, sending plant prices soaring and sparking poaching from public parks and protected forests.
AFP/JJ Landingin

MANILA, Philippines — Spotify's "Music for Plants" playlist, a specialized list of tunes that plantitos and plantitas have their plants listen to, grew at 1,400 percent in the last twelve months. The growth shows just how much people have found value in both music and plants.

According to the listening data from the streaming platform, the "Music for Plants" playlist is mostly played during the morning. Users often curate their own playlists for their plants too, which amount to more than 2.9 million unique playlists.

And the titles of these playlists? Just the kind of names you'd expect from plants lovers — "Ivy," "Cactus," and "Ferns." The genres for these playlist vary from art pop to lo-fi beats.

Some of the songs included in these playlists are Frank Ocean's "Ivy," The Killers' "Mr. Brightside," Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," and the remastered version of The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun."

In the Philippines, a number of Filipinos have admitted to purchasing plants in the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and have grown in confidence about their plantcare even going forward. Still, some Filipinos acknowledge there is difficulty in learning how to look after plants.

