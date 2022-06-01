'Magkakaibigan kami': Sandwich reveals how they stay together for 25 years

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock band Sandwich shared how they are able to stay together as a band for 25 years.

“Magkakaibigan kami,” guitarist Diego Castillo told Philstar.com during the digital press conference of their upcoming album “No Goodbyes.”

“Kunyari we have a band practice, we start with a meal that ends with inuman. So parang family reunion every time,” vocalist Raymund Marasigan added.

Drummer Mike Dizon said they have the same taste in music that’s why they lasted.

“Family kami. Pareho kami ng trip sa music so wala talaga kaming pagaawayan. Pareho din kami ng trip kahit sa movies, sa porma, mga bagay na pinagtatawanan,” Mike said.

For his part, guitarist Mong Alcaraz said that when two members fight, the remaining three know how to cool them off.

“Magaling mag-referee yung tatlo pag naga-away si person a at person b,” Mong said.

“Malaki na yung respect namin with each other. Marunong kami paano mag-away. Pag may bago kaming na-discover, dinadala naming sa banda para makita nila,” Myrene added.

Sandwich is finally releasing their newest EP titled "No Goodbyes," an album that offers personal introspection and social commentary.

The launch for the new EP will be held on June 17, 2022 at Mandala Park, 123 Block in Mandaluyong City. Fans can expect to witness another phenomenal live performance from Sandwich.

Meanwhile, “No Goodbyes” is now available on digital music streaming platforms under PolyEast Records.

In 2019, the band had hiked off to Batangas and put up an ad hoc studio by the beach to record songs for the new EP. Before everything shut down, they even released the single "Buhol Buhol."

After that, the band continued to look for ways to put together live performances wherein they could still produce and stream online. They released a second single "No Goodbyes" with the help of Chicosci drummer Eco Del Rio. For Christmas 2020, they asked friends from different bands to send videos for a cover of "Potluck."

Continuing their momentum after releasing "Curtains" early this 2022, they recently dropped another banger titled "Negatives." To sum it up, a bonus track titled "You Don't Know What You Have" completed the "No Goodbyes" EP.

Near to celebrating their 25th year together as a band, Sandwich is collectively working on new live show format for their fans and a documentary of their journey. Aside from that, they just feel grateful to be actively still playing and staying creative with their peers and friends within the music community.

The band had a chance to get back on stage in front of a live audience in November 2021 after restrictions were lifted. And while short-lived, it was a happy treat for them to play in front of music fans again.

