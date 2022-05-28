^

Music

Kanye West's new song touches on ongoing custody battle with Kim Kardashian

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 28, 2022 | 11:15am
Kanye West's new song touches on ongoing custody battle with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City.
AFP/Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

MANILA, Philippines — Hip-hop artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, recently released a new song featuring the late rapper XXXTentacion, and several lyrics point to the ongoing custody battle he has with ex Kim Kardashian.

The first few lines of Ye's verse in "True Love" talk about visiting children; Ye and Kim had four children together — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Ye rapped on with "When I pick 'em up, I feel like they borrowed. When I gotta return them, scan 'em like a bar code."

The rapper mentioned his fashion collaboration Yeezy and how his kids aren't allowed to wear them with cargos. He even namedropped his child Chicago during the sequence while connecting his brand to Nike and Michael Jordan (who played for the Chicago Bulls).

RELATED: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce finalized

He ended the verse with a reference to the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, saying his kids can dig a tunnel to his house the same way El Chapo did to escape prison.

This isn't the first time that Ye has mentioned his children in his songs, having also talked about parenting in his song "Eazy."

In that same song, Ye said that he would "beat Pete Davidson's ass"; the comedian Pete is Kim's current boyfriend, and Ye has been publicly bitter about their relationship.

The music video for "Eazy" saw Ye kidnapping and burying a claymation figure that looked like Pete, who had just finished his seasons-long run on "Saturday Night Live."

Ye and Kim's divorce was finalized last March, but it hasn't stopped the rapper from publicly calling on Kim to reconcile their relationship.

RELATED: Pete Davidson reacts to Kanye West's rap about beating his ass

KANYE WEST

KIM KARDASHIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Kanye West's new song touches on ongoing custody battle with Kim Kardashian
1 hour ago

Kanye West's new song touches on ongoing custody battle with Kim Kardashian

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Hip-hop artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, recently released a new song featuring the late rapper XXXTentacion, and...
Music
fbtw
ABBA superfans flock to avatar show in London
2 hours ago

ABBA superfans flock to avatar show in London

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Glammed up in satin knickerbockers, sequins and platform boots, ABBA fans streamed into a concert hall in east London Friday...
Music
fbtw
Cebuana teen singer mrld gets featured on Times Square
3 hours ago

Cebuana teen singer mrld gets featured on Times Square

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Cebuana teenage singer mrld becomes the latest Filipino artist to appear on a billboard along New York's famous Times Sq...
Music
fbtw
Gloc-9, Shanti Dope to perform at grandest Filipino rap concert on Independence Day
18 hours ago

Gloc-9, Shanti Dope to perform at grandest Filipino rap concert on Independence Day

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
The grandest rap concert in the country is happening on June 12 at the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City.
Music
fbtw
Shanti Dope, Flow G collaborate for song reminding people to check friends
19 hours ago

Shanti Dope, Flow G collaborate for song reminding people to check friends

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Filipino rappers Shanti Dope and Flow G released a song as reminder to check on your friends now that mental health problems...
Music
fbtw
James Reid gets featured on Grammys' video series with song 'California Lovin''
20 hours ago

James Reid gets featured on Grammys' video series with song 'California Lovin''

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Actor-singer James Reid saw his music career take a leap higher after he was featured on the Recording Academy's newest episode...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with