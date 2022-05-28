Kanye West's new song touches on ongoing custody battle with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Hip-hop artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, recently released a new song featuring the late rapper XXXTentacion, and several lyrics point to the ongoing custody battle he has with ex Kim Kardashian.

The first few lines of Ye's verse in "True Love" talk about visiting children; Ye and Kim had four children together — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Ye rapped on with "When I pick 'em up, I feel like they borrowed. When I gotta return them, scan 'em like a bar code."

The rapper mentioned his fashion collaboration Yeezy and how his kids aren't allowed to wear them with cargos. He even namedropped his child Chicago during the sequence while connecting his brand to Nike and Michael Jordan (who played for the Chicago Bulls).

He ended the verse with a reference to the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, saying his kids can dig a tunnel to his house the same way El Chapo did to escape prison.

This isn't the first time that Ye has mentioned his children in his songs, having also talked about parenting in his song "Eazy."

In that same song, Ye said that he would "beat Pete Davidson's ass"; the comedian Pete is Kim's current boyfriend, and Ye has been publicly bitter about their relationship.

The music video for "Eazy" saw Ye kidnapping and burying a claymation figure that looked like Pete, who had just finished his seasons-long run on "Saturday Night Live."

Ye and Kim's divorce was finalized last March, but it hasn't stopped the rapper from publicly calling on Kim to reconcile their relationship.

