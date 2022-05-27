Gloc-9, Shanti Dope to perform at grandest Filipino rap concert on Independence Day

MANILA, Philippines — The grandest rap concert in the country is happening on June 12 at the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City.

Pandayo Entertainment announced that the Alon concert features the biggest names in the Filipino rap industry including Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Ex-Battalion, Skusta Clee, Mike Kosa, Boss Toyo and Mike Kosa.

Other performers include Pricetagg, Psychedelic Boyz, Pio Balbuena, Ryssi Avila, Abaddon, Third Flo, Al James, Craxymix, 187 Mobztas, Pilya, Omar Baliw and many more.

“The event is part of our commitment in promoting and showcasing local music and also celebrate our CEOs' birthday, Mr. Phoebus Samson and Mark Maglasang,” Jek Motita, Pandayo Entertainment general manager told Philstar.com in an interview.

“Staying true to our promise, we will continue to support and discover talented artists, musicians and provide a platform to showcase their music. We also want to give them a chance to perform with their idols,” he added.

Jek said the goal of the event is to “support and provide a platform for local artists to be discovered and have a chance to promote their music and perform alongside their favorite artists.”

“Pandayo is proudly a Filipino-owned company. We take pride and honor our roots by naming our segments/events using Tagalog terms. This June, in reference to the word "Alon" we intend to make a huge wave in the music and entertainment industry and also in the event itself. Be prepared to get wet,” he added.

