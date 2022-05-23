Olivia Rodrigo celebrates first anniversary of debut album 'Sour'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American pop music star Olivia Rodrigo commemorated the first anniversary of her debut album "Sour" through a reflective post on Instagram.

The singer-songwriter contemplated on her music journey since the release of her album, as she also expressed gratitude to music producer Daniel Nigro, who helped her create the top-charting record.

She shared a screenshot of the first message she sent to the music producer, which would turn out to be legendary as "Sour" would be acclaimed by iconic award-giving bodies such as the Grammys and Billboard.

Olivia wrote in her post caption, "My first album SOUR came out a year ago today. It is impossible for me to sum up in words how much this album means to me and how grateful I am to have gotten the privilege to make it and watch it exist in the world. Thank u @dan_nigro for making it with me and believing in me more than anyone."

She shared some photos from her recording sessions, the Grammys and her concert in the Instagram post.

"Thank u to everyone who has embraced my [17-year-old] lamentations and forever changed my life in the process," she added.

Rodrigo won the Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album awards in this year's Grammys. Earlier this year, the pop star was also named as 2022 Billboard Woman of the Year.

