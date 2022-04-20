'Either flying or drowning': Shawn Mendes bares his 'truth'

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes took to Twitter to express his feelings about living one's truth to his followers.

Shawn started off a series of tweets by asking his followers how they were, then posted a screenshot of a message he wrote on the Notes app, which he said was to "communicate in a real, honest way."

"Sometimes I ask myself what is this that I should be doing with my life and what I always in return is 'tell the truth, be the truth'," Shawn wrote.

He then admitted doing such would be hard, and that he was afraid that people may think less of him and become bored of him if they "knew and saw the truth," which is why he ends up putting on a show or hiding.

Shawn opened up further about his truth, that he constantly feels like either flying or drowning, but that he really does want to present his fully honest and unique self without caring about others' thoughts.

"Most of the time it's a struggle," Shawn said. "The truth is even with so much success, I still find it hard to feel like I'm not failing... hyper-focused on what I don't have, forgetting to see all that I do."

He ended his Notes message by saying he feels overwhelmed and overstimulated but otherwise okay, and hopes that his message might resonate with others.

Shawn followed up with another tweet that if he was feeling such with the blessings that he has, then other might feel the same way. He offered his support for others who may be similarly feeling left out. He even quote-tweeted a Twitter user who said the message was like a hug from Shawn, which he affirmed with glad tidings.

