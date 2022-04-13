Fil-Am singer Nicole Scherzinger teases solo career return

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American artist and Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger is set to make her solo music return after eight years with the release of her extended play "Warrior."

Scherzinger was performing at The Sun Rose in Hollywood last week where she sang several musical theater numbers accompanied by a live jazz band, and introduced a new song called "Never Go Back."

The track gets its name from Scherzinger's own self-empowerment and "standing strong in what one believes in."

Some of the other songs Scherzinger performed at the intimate production were Ella Fitzgerald's “Someone to Watch Over Me," Richard Harris' “MacArthur Park,” Liza Minelli's "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret"; Minelli had recently presented at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga to celebrate 50 years of the Oscar-winning movie.

Scherzinger also performed some Pussycat Doll hits like "Buttons" and "Stickwitu," the latter given a reggae treatment for the night.

"In this new chapter of my musical career, I want to fully explore and embrace all the sides of my musical and theatrical capabilities,” the singer told Variety. Her last solo music release was "Big Fat Lie" in 2014, which had songs such as "Your Love," "Run," "On the Rocks," and "Bang."

The Pussycat Dolls were initially going to reunite in 2020 for a "greatest hits" tour, about a decade after the group last toured together, but had to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scherzinger then announced in January earlier this year on Instagram that the tour was cancelled, though fellow members Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar only learned of the cancellation from Scherzinger's post.

