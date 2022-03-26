Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passes away at 50

MANILA, Philippines — Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died. He was 50.

No cause of death was immediately announced as of writing.

The rock band took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the sudden passing of Taylor.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band wrote on Twitter.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the band added.

Taylor joined the band in 1997 after two years of being the drummer of Alanis Morisette.

He was a key element of the band’s sound and image.

