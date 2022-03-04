Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo wins Billboard's Woman of the Year

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo was hailed as Billboard's Woman of the Year yesterday.

In her acceptance speech, Olivia said she’s lucky to have a career in music.

"Not a day goes by that I don’t think about how lucky I am to get to call this my job. I’ve been writing songs since I was so young and it’s absolutely my favorite thing to do, and such an emotional outlet to me," she said.

"What I love about songwriting is its ability to perfectly capture how I feel better than anything I could’ve said in a conversation. Songwriting has always been everything, so for people to connect with my music is beyond a dream come true. So thank you so much," she added.

The “Drivers License” singer said it’s not easy to be woman in the music industry, so she thanked female artists who opened the door for her.

"It’s not easy being a young woman in the music industry, but I found so much strength from the female songwriters and artists who have come before me and paved the way, and opened doors for so many women like me," Olivia said.

"And that’s what is so amazing about this event. Every woman here today is working to break these barriers and change the narrative, and support each other. I am so inspired by every woman in this room and I want to thank you all for your support. I am supporting all of you," she added.

She also has an advice to young girls who wanted to penetrate the music scene.

"To all the young girls out there who are writing songs every day in their journals and their bedroom floors, I am constantly moved by your vulnerability and creativity and bravery. And I promise, everyone here today is working to make this world and make this industry a better place for you," she said.

She also acknowledged other nominees in the category she won.

"Your artistry and work are so amazing and I am in complete awe of all of you and so, so, so inspired. Thank you, Billboard, such a huge honor to be named Woman of the Year. So many surreal moments happened over the course of this incredible past year and this is definitely one of them, so, thank you," she said.

