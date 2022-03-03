^

Aretha Franklin's granddaughter failed to enter 'American Idol'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 3, 2022 | 8:02pm
Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter Grace Franklin
Screengrab from American Idol

MANILA, Philippines — Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter Grace Franklin failed to enter in the preliminary round of “American Idol” after she received two “no” from the judges in the audition. 

The show’s judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan rejected Grace, while Katy Perry gave her a yes vote. 

“I think you are beautiful and if you’ll trust us, if you’ll listen to us and if you’ll put in the work, I think we can find that next level with you,” Katy said.

Lionel wanted Grace to be back after he rejected her audition. 

“I am gonna talk to you now as Uncle Richie, and your grandmother talking to me. Her line was, ‘If you’re not ready for me baby, don’t come near me.’ You’re 15, you’ve got the family lineage. What we need to put now is time and some work to get it up to par,” he said.

“Grace, you know how I feel about your family and you. I don’t want to be a crash and burn. It’s gonna be a no for me this time but I am optimistic. Come back and see us,” he added.

Grace performed “Killing Me Softly” in her audition. Katy requested another song which Grace sang her grandmother’s song “Ain’t No Way.” —Video from American Ido YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at 76

