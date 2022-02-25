



















































 
























Ely Buendia to rock Iloilo with Rivermaya, not Eraserheads




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022
 





Ely Buendia to rock Iloilo with Rivermaya, not Eraserheads




MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock icon Ely Buendia made true his promise of making a stage appearance if Vice President Leni Robredo would run for president as he will be headlining Robredo's Iloilo campaign rally today.


But instead of his band Eraserheads, as he promised to have an Eraserheads reunion concert should Robredo run, Ely will be in the rally together with Eraserheads' rival band, Rivermaya.


On Facebook, the Office of the Vice President confirmed Ely's participation together with other artists such as Rivermaya, Sharon Cuneta, Ogie Diaz, Edu Manzano and Cherry Pie Picache, to name a few.


Ely recently announced in Twitter that he will be in Iloilo but didn't confirm that he will perform in Robredo's campaign rally.


 




 


"See you soon Iloilo," Ely wrote.


 




 


Meanwhile, Rivermaya drummer Mark Escueta posted on his Facebook page that they are on their way to Iloilo earlier.


 




 


"First flight after 2 years. Para sa bayan!" Mark wrote.


"Excited na mag breakfast sa Iloilo. God bless our trip," he added.


RELATED: Ely Buendia visits Leni Robredo: Eraserheads reunion in the works?


 
















 



