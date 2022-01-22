Rockstar Meat Loaf dead at 74

Singer Meat Loaf arrives at the world premiere of Twentieth Century Fox and New Regency's film "Runner Runner" at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 18, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and theatrical, dark-hearted hits “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” died. He was 74.

Born Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf passed away on Thursday, according to a family statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene. No cause or other details were given, but the musician had a number of health scares over the years.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the statement said.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man... From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

“Bat Out of Hell,” his mega-selling collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman and producer Todd Rundgren, came out in 1977 and made him one of the most recognizable performers in rock.

The singer was adored by fans for the comic non-romance tracks “You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise By the Dashboard Light.”

