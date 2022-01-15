



















































 












Music


Oblaxz returns with new single 'Noli Me Tangere'




Jan Milo Severo
January 15, 2022
 





Oblaxz returns with new single 'Noli Me Tangere'
Hardcore Pinoy rap pioneer Oblaxz 
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo




MANILA, Philippines — Hardcore Pinoy rap pioneer Oblaxz returned on the scene with a new single titled “Noli Me Tangere” under Oblaxz 1 Production and Def Jam Philippines.


The track features KOzz of Oblaxz, Uno of Itim Pero Kayumanggi, Kilabot of Dugong Ponebre, Dash Calzado of Legit Misfitz, 2Tay of Mestizas and Terra aka Gobas of Malate Truez. 


Produced by Dan Gil the track revolves around the accomplishments these emcees have reached and reason for them to be still relevant in the game. 


The song’s music video was released last Tuesday and now available for streaming in YouTube. 








Directed by Neo Bautista, the video has visuals of demonstrating the four elements of hiphop and with cameos with the likes of Francis M’s DJ Kimozave, DJ Med Messiah of Morobeats, grafitti artist Armo of K.I.S Crew, Daddy A Silonga and Manila Street Machine Orchestra.


Oblaxz is one of Andrew E’s Dongalo Wrekord's first rap artists and known for its socially relevant, street knowledge, hardcore, and avant garde style of Pinoy rap music. He was the first to release a studio album under the said label back in 1996.


After leaving record label, he formed IPK and Oblaxz Music with fellow rap artist UNO of IPK or Itim Pero Kayumanggi.


Since 2020, the two established Oblaxz 1 Production and continue making Pinoy hiphop music.


 
















 



