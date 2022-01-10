



















































 












^


 











 












 


Music


'Hale' frontman Champ Lui Pio shares prenup shoot




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 10, 2022 | 3:32pm
 





'Hale' frontman Champ Lui Pio shares prenup shoot
Champ Lui Pio and Claire Nery at their prenup shoot
on Instagram.




MANILA, Philippines — Champ Lui Pio, vocalist of alternative rock band Hale, recently shared some sweet snaps of his pre-nuptial shoot with fiancee Claire Nery on Instagram.


Champ hinted that a wedding would be happening this year. "This 2022 there’s no stopping us #LuiPios", as written by the musician in the caption of his Instagram post.


Champ is the face and main voice of Hale, one of the popular Filipino bands from the mid-2000s. The band has won the hearts of hopeless romantics with hit songs such as "The Day You Said Good Night," "Kung Wala Ka" and "Kahit Pa."


In their pre-wedding shoot, Champ and Claire are seen canoodling by the beach in white outifts, as photographed by Nice Print Photography. 


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Champ Lui Pio (@champluipio)







 


Champ has not been active in  the music scene in recent years. In October 2019, the couple announced the arrival of their son, Caden Lui Pio. 


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Champ Lui Pio (@champluipio)







 


The couple are yet to announce the date of their wedding. 


 


 
















 



HALE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest





 








Latest









Ylona Garcia releases new single, partners with video game Valorant







2 days ago


Ylona Garcia releases new single, partners with video game Valorant



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Filipino singer-songwriter Ylona Garcia released her much-anticipated brand new single “Entertain Me” via PARADISE...








Music
fbtw













Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit dismissed







5 days ago


Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit dismissed



5 days ago 


Last year, the man who as a baby was photographed naked for the cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album sued the band for sexual...








Music
fbtw













Coldplay will stop recording in 2025 &mdash; Chris Martin







17 days ago


Coldplay will stop recording in 2025 — Chris Martin



17 days ago 


Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said Thursday that the hugely successful British band will stop recording in 2025, but will...








Music
fbtw













Moira dela Torre breaches 1 billion Spotify streams







19 days ago


Moira dela Torre breaches 1 billion Spotify streams



By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
19 days ago 


Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre reached a new milestone in her career for reaching one billion Spotify streams. 








Music
fbtw













Grammys approves Drake's withdrawal from two nominations






 
34 days ago


Grammys approves Drake's withdrawal from two nominations



34 days ago 


Canadian rap superstar Drake asked for his two Grammy nominations to be withdrawn this year and the Recording Academy has...








Music
fbtw













Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo's 'driver's license' most-streamed on Spotify, Apple Music charts







38 days ago


Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo's 'driver's license' most-streamed on Spotify, Apple Music charts



By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell |
38 days ago 


Filipino-American pop singer Olivia Rodrigo's song "driver's license" is the most-streamed song of 2021 on Spotify. Rodrigo...








Music
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
 FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with