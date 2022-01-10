'Hale' frontman Champ Lui Pio shares prenup shoot

MANILA, Philippines — Champ Lui Pio, vocalist of alternative rock band Hale, recently shared some sweet snaps of his pre-nuptial shoot with fiancee Claire Nery on Instagram.

Champ hinted that a wedding would be happening this year. "This 2022 there’s no stopping us #LuiPios", as written by the musician in the caption of his Instagram post.

Champ is the face and main voice of Hale, one of the popular Filipino bands from the mid-2000s. The band has won the hearts of hopeless romantics with hit songs such as "The Day You Said Good Night," "Kung Wala Ka" and "Kahit Pa."

In their pre-wedding shoot, Champ and Claire are seen canoodling by the beach in white outifts, as photographed by Nice Print Photography.

Champ has not been active in the music scene in recent years. In October 2019, the couple announced the arrival of their son, Caden Lui Pio.

The couple are yet to announce the date of their wedding.