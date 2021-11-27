



































































 




   

   









Music

                        
'BTS na rin ang datingan nila': RS Francisco defends Ex-Battalion's P35-K concert ticket price

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 27, 2021 | 11:24am
                        

                        


                        
                        
OPM rap group Ex-Battalion
Released/Frontrow

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Concert producer RS Francisco defended Ex-Battalion’s online concert ticket price saying the rap group is like the South Korean boyband sensation BTS. 



In a report by PEP.ph, RS said that though Ex-Battalion is not K-pop, the group is equivalent to BTS. 



“Of course, alam natin na hindi sila K-pop, pero ang equivalent nila, sila ang talagang hip-hop stars na parang BTS na rin ang datingan nila,” he said. 



He also said that he’s receiving a lot of messages on his social media account inquiring about the concert. 










“’Yung Instagram ko at saka ang Facebook ko, ang daming nagme-message sa akin dati about Frontrow. Pero noong makita na meron akong My Day about EXB, ang dami nang nagme-message sa akin, kumusta si ganito? Ano ba ang latest?” RS said.  



“As in ang dami na talaga na ang grabe ng clamor sa kanila. So masasabi ko na hindi man sila K-pop, pero parang kapantay na nilang talaga ang ano ng BTS,” he added. 



Titled "EVOLUXION", the show is the first major concert of Ex-Battalion. Staged at the Araneta Coliseum and various remote locations, the three-hour live concert special features all the group’s signature hits and other recordings performed live like never before, backed by a full band under award-winning musical director Raul Mitra. 

 

"EVOLUXION" will also mark the first time the group will talk about their inspiring personal rags-to-riches stories as they retrace their journey to stardom. The Ex Battalion are: Honcho, Skusta Clee, Flow-G, King Badger, Emcee Rhenn, Brando, Jroa, Yuridope, Jekkpot, Huddasss, Jnskie, Bullet-D, Cent and E.I.J .

 

The show highlights Frontrow’s continuing commitment to support and promote world-class Pinoy talents and productions. It also marks a milestone in the company’s two-year partnership with EXB.

 

"EVOLUXION" will stream live in ktx.ph on December 11, Saturday, at 8 p.m. Tickets are now available for purchase.

 

Ticket prices will be from P300 to P35,000. The most expensive ticket includes access to online concert, plus Printed Ticket, EXB Greetings via Zoom, EXB "Inside Kwento" via zoom, signed EXB poster. It also includes EXB mask and shirt, RS mask and shirt, SV shirt and jacket. Moreover, an exclusive dinner with the EXB and an exclusive access to the Listening Party (inclusive of cocktails) featuring never-before-heard (Unreleased) EXB tracks.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

