Taylor Swift's 10-minute 'All Too Well' is Billboard's longest no. 1

In this file photo taken on Oct. 9, 2018, US singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

MANILA, Philippines — Running for an emotional 10 minutes and 13 seconds, Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" is now the longest song to top the Billboard Hot 100 — and her eighth chart-topper overall.

It surpassed the iconic song "American Pie" by Don McLean, which runs for 8 minutes and 37 seconds, having held the record since it topped the Billboard charts in January 1972, nearly 50 years ago.

Even Swift herself could not contain her excitement with her song achieving such a feat, "I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored."

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" is one of the vault tracks in "Red (Taylor's Version)," a re-recording of Swift's 2012 album, it too currently No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100.???? — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 22, 2021

Swift released her latest re-recorded album last November 12, and a few hours later dropped a 15-minute short film that she wrote and directed to accompany her new chart-topper.

The original version of "All Too Well" spent a week on the Hot 100 at #80 back in November 2012. Many consider the song to be one of Swift's best-written pieces, a belief further strengthened by the release of the "complete version" and new set record.

