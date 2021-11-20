



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Music

                        
London-based Filipino singer No Rome releases new single 'I Want U'

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 20, 2021 | 2:49pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
London-based Filipino singer No Rome releases new single 'I Want U'
London-based Filipino artist No Rome
No Rome via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — London-based Filipino musician No Rome released his second international single “I Want U.” 



The song is the second track revealed from his highly-anticipated album “It’s All Smiles” to be released by Dirty Hit on December 3. 



“I Want U” received its first play from Zane Lowe. As Rome explains, it began life in 2019 and helped form the foundations of the album.



“This is the first song me and BJ worked on – that’s when we knew we were gonna make this album together,” he said. 



“I wanted to do the lyrics more like talking, storytelling almost, painting the picture of what was happening that moment thru lyrics,” he added. 






Originally written in the back of a tour bus in Las Vegas but never progressed beyond a demo, Rome picked the single back up last summer in Manila and this time it clicked.



The final version features some of Rome’s finest lyricism to date and includes a host of found sounds in the beat — a nod to the DJ Shadow’s Endtroducing and other plunderphonics records that Rome obsessed over.



Recorded in a small apartment in No Rome’s hometown of Manila after the pandemic prevented him returning to London, the album was co-produced by Rome with BJ Burton (Kanye West, Bon Iver, Charli XCX) and George Daniel (The 1975). — Video from No Rome YouTube channel


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      NO ROME
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 London-based Filipino singer No Rome releases new single 'I Want U'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
London-based Filipino singer No Rome releases new single 'I Want U'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
London-based Filipino musician No Rome released his second international single “I Want U.” 

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino cinematographer helps Taylor Swift in new music video
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 hours ago

                              
                              
Filipino cinematographer helps Taylor Swift in new music video


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
International music star Taylor Swift released her newest music video "I Bet You Think About Me" directed by Blake Lively...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rocker Sophia Urista apologizes after urinating on fan at concert
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Rocker Sophia Urista apologizes after urinating on fan at concert


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Rocker Sophia Urista apologized after she urinated on a fan at the stage of her band's show in Daytona, Florida recently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jose Mari Chan dedicates new Christmas album to OFWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Jose Mari Chan dedicates new Christmas album to OFWs


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
“A Christmas Song for You,” most especially, is his love song for his wife.

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Father Christmas&rsquo; Jose Mari Chan shares story behind viral holiday songs
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
‘Father Christmas’ Jose Mari Chan shares story behind viral holiday songs


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
What inspired Jose Mari Chan to create timeless Christmas songs?

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am Saweetie wins MTV EMA Best New
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Fil-Am Saweetie wins MTV EMA Best New


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American Saweetie won the Best New award at the recently concluded MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Budapest, ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with