Filipino cinematographer helps Taylor Swift in new music video

In this file photo taken on Oct. 9, 2018, US singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

MANILA, Philippines — International music star Taylor Swift released her newest music video "I Bet You Think About Me" directed by Blake Lively and cinematographed by Filipino Matthew Libatique.

Matthew is also the cinematographer of the blockbuster movies "Black Swan," "Noah" and "A Star Is Born."

He is the son of Justiano from Pangasinan and Georgina from Quezon Province.

Premiered last November 15, the video has now over 13 million views on YouTube.

Taylor's version of "I Bet You Think About Me" stars Taylor and actor Miles Teller.

In the closing credits of the video, Taylor thanked everyone for making the video.

"A huge thank you to every single person who worked to make this video what it is. Every member of the crew in pre, post and physical production. Every actor. Our COVID safety team. The musicians, writers, producers and technicians who are behind this song,” she said.

“And to all our families who supported us as we dream impossible things. We thank you,” she added. — Video from Taylor Swift YouTube channel