Rocker Sophia Urista apologizes after urinating on fan at concert

Singer-songwriter Sophia Urista is seen on March 1, 2021 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Rocker Sophia Urista apologized after she urinated on a fan at the stage of her band's show in Daytona, Florida recently.

In her Instagram account, Sophia said she always pushed her limits onstage but she admitted that urinating on a fan was too far.

“I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far,” she said.

“I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did,” she added.

She apologized to the fan and to everyone offended by the stunt.

“I apologize to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them,” she said.

She also said that she’s not a shock artist and thanked her fans for the continued support.

Urista went viral because at last week's Welcome to Rockville performance, the frontwoman for Brass Against, a New York-based cover band, relieved herself in front of the live audience.

“I gotta pee, and I can’t make it to the bathroom,” Urista told her fans, adding: “So we might as well make a show out of it.”

The 36 year-old rocker then instructed a male fan to lie down on the stage as she went on to drain her bladder while performing Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up.”