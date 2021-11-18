



































































 




   

   









Music

                        
Rocker Sophia Urista apologizes after urinating on fan at concert

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 4:30pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Rocker Sophia Urista apologizes after urinating on fan at concert
Singer-songwriter Sophia Urista is seen on March 1, 2021 in New York City. 
AFP/Getty Images/Arturo Holmes

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Rocker Sophia Urista apologized after she urinated on a fan at the stage of her band's show in Daytona, Florida recently.



In her Instagram account, Sophia said she always pushed her limits onstage but she admitted that urinating on a fan was too far. 



“I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far,” she said. 



“I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did,” she added. 



 










 



She apologized to the fan and to everyone offended by the stunt. 



“I apologize to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them,” she said. 



She also said that she’s not a shock artist and thanked her fans for the continued support. 



Urista went viral because at last week's Welcome to Rockville performance, the frontwoman for Brass Against, a New York-based cover band, relieved herself in front of the live audience.



“I gotta pee, and I can’t make it to the bathroom,” Urista told her fans, adding: “So we might as well make a show out of it.”



The 36 year-old rocker then instructed a male fan to lie down on the stage as she went on to drain her bladder while performing Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up.”


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

