Fil-Am Saweetie wins MTV EMA Best New

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 10:46am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Fil-Am Saweetie wins MTV EMA Best New
Saweetie, a singer, rapper, songwriter, social media influencer and occasional actress, was born Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper in California. Her father is the Black American former football player Johnny Harper and her mother is the beautiful Filipino model Trinidad Valentin. Photo from Saweetie's official Instagram account
MTV/Released

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Saweetie won the Best New award at the recently concluded MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Budapest, Hungary.



The Filipino-Chinese and African-American singer bested other nominees in in the Best New category, including fellow Filipina-American Olivia Rodrigo. 



In her acceptance speech, Saweetie thanked her team for the hard work. 



“Thank you to my team who’s working non-stop 24 hours, 7 days a week. And it's paying off,” she said.  



 






 



She also thanked her fans and family for supporting her every step of the way. 



“I am so grateful to my fans who have supported me since I was rapping in my car,” she said. 



“To my family and friends, thank you for the unconditional support while I chase my dreams. Trust me, this is only the beginning,” she added. 



Here is the full list of winners: 



Best Artist



WINNER: Ed Sheeran



Doja Cat



Justin Bieber



Lady Gaga



Lil Nas X



The Weeknd



Best Pop



WINNER: BTS



Doja Cat



Dua Lipa



Ed Sheeran



Justin Bieber



Olivia Rodrigo



Best Song



WINNER: Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"



Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"



Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon



Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"



Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"



The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"



Best Video



WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"



Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"



Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"



Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon



Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"



Taylor Swift: "Willow"



Best Collaboration



WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"



Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"



Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"



The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"



The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"



Best New



WINNER: Saweetie



Giveon



Griff



Olivia Rodrigo



Rauw Alejandro



The Kid Laroi



Best Electronic



WINNER: David Guetta



Calvin Harris



Joel Corry



Marshmello



Skrillex



Swedish House Mafia



Best Rock



WINNER: Måneskin



Coldplay



Foo Fighters



Imagine Dragons



Kings Of Leon



The Killers



Best Alternative



WINNER: Yungblud



Halsey



Lorde



Machine Gun Kelly



Twenty One Pilots



Willow



Best Latin



WINNER: Maluma



Bad Bunny



J. Balvin



Rauw Alejandro



Rosalía



Shakira



Best Hip Hop



WINNER: Nicki Minaj



Cardi B



DJ Khaled



Drake



Kanye West



Megan Thee Stallion



Best K-Pop



WINNER: BTS



Lisa



Monsta X



NCT 127



Rosé



Twice



Best Group



WINNER: BTS



Imagine Dragons



Jonas Brothers



Little Mix



Måneskin



Silk Sonic



Best Push



24KGoldn



Fousheé



Girl in Red



Griff



JC Stewart



Jxdn



Latto



Madison Beer



Olivia Rodrigo



Remi Wolf



Saint Jhn



The Kid Laroi



Biggest Fans



WINNER: BTS



Ariana Grande



Blackpink



Justin Bieber



Lady Gaga



Taylor Swift



Video for Good



WINNER: Billie Eilish: "Your Power"



Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"



Girl in Red: "Serotonin"



H.E.R.: "Fight For You"



Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"



Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"



Best U.S. Act



WINNER: Taylor Swift



Ariana Grande



Doja Cat



Lil Nas X



Olivia Rodrigo



Generation Change Award



WINNERS: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

