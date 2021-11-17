Fil-Am Saweetie wins MTV EMA Best New
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Saweetie won the Best New award at the recently concluded MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Budapest, Hungary.
The Filipino-Chinese and African-American singer bested other nominees in in the Best New category, including fellow Filipina-American Olivia Rodrigo.
In her acceptance speech, Saweetie thanked her team for the hard work.
“Thank you to my team who’s working non-stop 24 hours, 7 days a week. And it's paying off,” she said.
Not just a host… a winner too ????????Congrats to @saweetie for winning Best New ?? #mtvema pic.twitter.com/iUulWEbFtA— MTV UK (@MTVUK) November 14, 2021
She also thanked her fans and family for supporting her every step of the way.
“I am so grateful to my fans who have supported me since I was rapping in my car,” she said.
“To my family and friends, thank you for the unconditional support while I chase my dreams. Trust me, this is only the beginning,” she added.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Artist
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
WINNER: BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
WINNER: Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"
Best Video
WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"
Taylor Swift: "Willow"
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Best New
WINNER: Saweetie
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
The Kid Laroi
Best Electronic
WINNER: David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
WINNER: Måneskin
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
The Killers
Best Alternative
WINNER: Yungblud
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Best Latin
WINNER: Maluma
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Best K-Pop
WINNER: BTS
Lisa
Monsta X
NCT 127
Rosé
Twice
Best Group
WINNER: BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
Girl in Red
Griff
JC Stewart
Jxdn
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
Saint Jhn
The Kid Laroi
Biggest Fans
WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
WINNER: Billie Eilish: "Your Power"
Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"
Girl in Red: "Serotonin"
H.E.R.: "Fight For You"
Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Best U.S. Act
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Generation Change Award
WINNERS: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi
