Music

                        
OPM icon Heber Bartolome passes away at 73

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 11:58am
                        

                        


                        
                        
OPM icon Heber Bartolome passes away at 73
OPM icon Heber Bartolome
Heber Bartolome via Facebook

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music icon Heber Bartolome passed away last night. 



He was 73. 



In a report by ABS-CBN News, Heber's brother Jesse confirmed the news, saying that the folk music legend was rushed to Veterans Memorial Center. 



"Nawalan siya ng pulso kaya dinala sa Veterans," Jesse said. 



 






 



"Mahusay na pintor, matulungin sa kapwa. Isa siyang haligi ng Pinoy rock. May social relevance ang mga gawa niya. Pero may love songs din siya," he added. 



Heber Bartolome formed Banyuhay with brothers Jesse and Levi in the 1970s.



The folk group's famous songs include "Almusal," "Pasahero," "Inutil na Gising," "Nena," and "Tayo'y Mga Pinoy," to name a few.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

