Mariah Carey releases new Christmas single

MANILA, Philippines — After becoming a Christmas icon for her hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” multi-platinum singer Mariah Carey is back with her new holiday jingle, “Fall In Love at Christmas.”

Recorded in Atlanta and Los Angeles at Carey’s Butterfly Lounge recording studios, the R&B and gospel-infused ballad was formed via a team up with award-winning R&B singers Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

The all-star collaboration was released by the singer’s imprint, MARIAH, in partnership with RCA Records and RCA Inspiration, and was written and produced by Carey, Franklin and Daniel Moore II.

“Fall in Love at Christmas” is now streaming on all digital platforms worldwide.

The three artists also premiered the music video for the song, which was directed by Carey and Bryan Tanaka. Filmed at Carey’s home and the Butterfly Lounge in LA, the visuals feature her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, and evokes the warm and loving spirit of the holidays.

For those who like CDs, a special, three-track release can be purchased on the official Mariah Carey Store. It is available for pre-order now on the website.

Following the release of “Fall in Love at Christmas,” Mariah Carey will continue celebrating the season with a new holiday event on Apple TV+ in December, featuring the first and only exclusive performance of “Fall in Love at Christmas” with Carey, Khalid and Franklin.