Disney releases Maris Racal's 'Simulan'

MANILA, Philippines — Disney Music Asia released the official lyric video of Maris Racal's "Simulan" on Friday.

The song is the Filipino version of "Starting Now," the official anthem of Ultimate Princess Celebration.

“Here’s to the heroes that fill the world with courage and kindness. Enjoy the official music video for ‘Simulan – Starting Now,’ the Filipino version of the new Disney Princess anthem as performed by Maris Racal,” Disney wrote in the description.

In her Instagram account, Maris said her singing the song is a princess moment.

“Definitely a princess moment,” she wrote.

“My first ever project with @disneystudiosph is finally here! I can’t believe this is happening,” she added.

In her interview with Star Magic's "Inside News," Maris said she can’t believe that she was tapped to sing the song.

"Hindi po ako makapaniwala. Talagang as in sobrang, 'Talaga ba? Ako?' 'Yon 'yung reaction ko. 'Yon 'yung exact reaction ko. 'Seryoso ba?' Parang medyo na-pressure nga ako mag-yes pero like nag-yes talaga ako kasi it's such a huge opportunity at dream ko talaga sila maka-work," Maris said.

She also shared her experience recording the song.

"Sobrang supportive ng mga tao sa studio. Alam niyo po 'yung nagre-record ako pero at the same time ay kinikilig ako. ...Ang saya sa feeling, ang gaan. Ang ganda po ng song, ang ganda nang pagkaka-translate from English to Filipino," she said. — Video from Disney Music Asia Vevo YouTube channel