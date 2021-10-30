



































































 




   

   









Music

                        
London-based Filipino artist No Rome releases new single

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 30, 2021 | 2:28pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
London-based Filipino artist No Rome releases new single
London-based Filipino artist No Rome
No Rome via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — London-based Filipino musician No Rome released his new single “When She Comes Around.” 



The song is the first track to be revealed from his highly anticipated album “It’s All Smiles,” set for release on December 3 by Dirty Hit.



“When She Comes Around’ arrives with a dark, atmospheric video, shot in Manila and directed by Paco Raterta that provides the perfect visual accompaniment to the track. 



“I made this song after watching the Bjork live version of her album Vespertine and I wanted to make a song that was heavy on the strings but after days on working on it, I eventually brought it to a more guitar driven song. I sent this song to BJ and he came back with something much more than I expected, with more textures and stronger bass sounds and just better structure really and we just went crazy on it,” No Rome said. 






Recorded in a small apartment in No Rome’s hometown of Manila after the pandemic prevented him returning to London, the album was co-produced by Rome with BJ Burton (Kanye West, Bon Iver, Charli XCX) and George Daniel (The 1975).



“It’s All Smiles” finds No Rome returning to his roots, both in terms of location and influences. As is immediately obvious from ‘When She Comes Around’, the record is the most refined expression of No Rome’s self-coined term “Shoegaze R&B.” — Video from No Rome YouTube channel


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      NO ROME
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
