Music

                        
'The Queen's Gambit's' Anya Taylor-Joy releases 'Downtown' covers

                        

                        
Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 6:50pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'The Queen's Gambit's' Anya Taylor-Joy releases 'Downtown'Â covers
The two versions of "Downtown" by Anya Taylor-Joy are available on Spotify.
Anya Taylor-Joy via Instagram, screenshot

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of "The Queen's Gambit" and "Split," is expanding her talents further with the release of two cover versions of the hit 1965 song "Downtown."



The covers are part of Taylor-Joy's upcoming film "Last Nigh in Soho," directed by Edgar Wright ("Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," "Baby Driver," "Shaun of the Dead"). The song is produced by the film's composer Steven Price.



This is not the first time Taylor-Joy has sung for a movie, having done the opening song in 2019's "Playmobil: The Movie" which is also in the film's official soundtrack.



"It’s not every day you’re asked to record several versions of an iconic song," Taylor-Joy said in an Instagram post. "The sounds of the 60s was what first made me fall in love with music so I was overjoyed when Edgar [Wright] asked me to give it a go."



 










 



Both Taylor-Joy and Wright have posted on social media a music video of the Golden Globe winner singing a downtempo version of "Downtown." Taylor-Joy's voice is magnifying as it is drawing, surrounded by a slowed-down tune and an ethereal background.



The second version, this time an uptempo one, is shorter and more similar to the original sung by Petula Clark.



"Last Night in Soho" is a psychological thriller film that sees a young woman with a sixth sense transported back in time, occupying the body of a night club singer.



Joining Taylor-Joy in the cast are Thomasin McKenzie ("Jojo Rabbit"), Matt Smith ("The Crown," "Doctor Who"), Terence Stamp ("Superman II"), James and Oliver Phelps (the "Harry Potter" films), and the late Diana Rigg ("Game of Thrones").



The two versions of "Downtown" by Anya Taylor-Joy are available on Spotify.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

