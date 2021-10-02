






































































 




   

   









Music

                        
Donny Pangilinan new single 'Wings' now streaming after 'accidental' release

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 10:11am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Donny Pangilinan new single 'Wings' now streaming after 'accidental' release
Host and actor Donny Pangilinan.
Instagram/donny

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan revealed that his single was released accidentally on Spotify on Friday. 



In his Twitter account, Donny said that his single “Wings” wasn’t supposed to be released that early. 



“Sooo ‘Wings’ accidentally released last night on Spotify… wasn’t supposed to be this early haha but its out there so hope you guys enjoy it! I dedicate it to you all. Surprise,” he wrote. 



The song received a good review from Donny's fans. 






Twitter user @mrygcgr said that she's having a breakdown last night but the song is like a free therapy for her. 



“Hi dons! Last night I was having a breakdown due to some personal problems but when I checked out your new song on Spotify, it's like a free healing/theraphy for me! Thank you so much for the music @donnypangilinan you saved me,” she said. 






While some said that the accidental release of the song made them sleepless. 



“Dahil sa 'accidentally released' 'di kame nakatulog ng maayos, paulit ulit tumutugtog sa utak namen kanta mo!! @donnypangilinan. Congrats mahal! deserve mo lahat ng 'to,” @donutooantonio said. 






 

"Wings" is now available on different music streaming sites. 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Latest



                        

                           

                              

