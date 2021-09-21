US singing group's cover of SB19's 'Mapa' goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — American singing group Torch Family Music made a cover of Filipino boyband SB19's hit song “Mapa.”

In the group’s YouTube channel, Torch Family Music posted the video of their cover as they thanked the Filipino boyband for the touching song about parents.

“Thank you SB19 for this touching song about fathers and mothers. We love our parents and are so excited to sing this song,” the group wrote in the description.

“Please enjoy MAPA and then go and give your parents a hug and tell them you love them. God bless all of you!” it added.

In the comments section, Filipinos flood the video, which has now over 300,000 views.

“I thought we Filipinos have already cried enough with this song, not until someone from the other side of the world appreciated and covered MAPA. You really did a great job Torch Family! Now be ready for this video and your account be blown up! Because that’s how Filipinos show our appreciation back! All the LOVE from The PHILIPPINES,” YouTube user Mike Jacinto wrote.

“Thank you for your heartfelt comment Mike. This means so much to us. We love the Philippines. And we love to spread the love of family and our parents who have done so much for us! God bless you always!” the group replied.

“I honestly don't know what's so special with this version but when I've heared them singing a song from my country especially this song that almost everyone in our country can relate, ughhhh... tears are real,” Eshaun Sensei commented.

“This song made me cry everytime I heard it, I'm a mother of three girls. Salute to you Torch Family. Family that sings together, stays forever,” Mac N Sis wrote.

The Torch Family Music is a Christian singing group led by couple Craig and Stephanie Whiting together with their six children. —Video from Torch Family Music YouTube channel