






































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Music

                        
US singing group's cover of SB19's 'Mapa' goes viral

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 21, 2021 | 5:33pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
US singing group's cover of SB19's 'Mapa' goes viral
Torch Family Music 
Screengrab from Torch Family Music YouTube channel

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — American singing group Torch Family Music made a cover of Filipino boyband SB19's hit song “Mapa.”



In the group’s YouTube channel, Torch Family Music posted the video of their cover as they thanked the Filipino boyband for the touching song about parents. 



“Thank you SB19 for this touching song about fathers and mothers. We love our parents and are so excited to sing this song,” the group wrote in the description. 



“Please enjoy MAPA and then go and give your parents a hug and tell them you love them. God bless all of you!” it added. 



 






 



In the comments section, Filipinos flood the video, which has now over 300,000 views. 



“I thought we Filipinos have already cried enough with this song, not until someone from the other side of the world appreciated and covered MAPA. You really did a great job Torch Family! Now be ready for this video and your account be blown up! Because that’s how Filipinos show our appreciation back! All the LOVE from The PHILIPPINES,” YouTube user Mike Jacinto wrote. 



“Thank you for your heartfelt comment Mike. This means so much to us. We love the Philippines. And we love to spread the love of family and our parents who have done so much for us! God bless you always!” the group replied.  



“I honestly don't know what's so special with this version but when I've heared them singing a song from my country especially this song that almost everyone in our country can relate, ughhhh... tears are real,” Eshaun Sensei commented. 



“This song made me cry everytime I heard it, I'm a mother of three girls. Salute to you Torch Family. Family that sings together, stays forever,” Mac N Sis wrote. 



The Torch Family Music is a Christian singing group led by couple Craig and Stephanie Whiting together with their six children. —Video from Torch Family Music YouTube channel


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      SB19
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Rey Valera bares real 'political' meaning behind 'Malayo Pa Ang Umaga'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Rey Valera bares real 'political' meaning behind 'Malayo Pa Ang Umaga'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music icon Rey Valera revealed the meaning behind his classic hit song “Malayo Pa Ang Umaga.&rdq...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABBA thrills fans with comeback album after decades apart
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
ABBA thrills fans with comeback album after decades apart


                              

                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
Nearly four decades after disbanding and vowing never to get back together, Swedish superstars ABBA on Thursday announced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino Peter Rosalita ends 'America's Got Talent' journey
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 days ago

                              
                              
Filipino Peter Rosalita ends 'America's Got Talent' journey


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
Ten-year-old Filipino singer Peter Rosalita wrapped up his journey on "America's Got Talent" after being eliminated at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Music speaks to people in ways words can't': Ben&Ben on their social relevant song 'Kapangyarihan' with SB19
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 days ago

                              
                              
'Music speaks to people in ways words can't': Ben&Ben on their social relevant song 'Kapangyarihan' with SB19


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
Far from their “hugot” songs, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Ben&Ben explained why they released a song that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Want to podcast? Jim Bacarro, Saab Magalona give tips
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
25 days ago

                              
                              
Want to podcast? Jim Bacarro, Saab Magalona give tips


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 25 days ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona gave advice to people who wanted to try podcasting. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baby in Nirvana album, now 30, suing band for alleged sexual exploitation
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
25 days ago

                              
                              
Baby in Nirvana album, now 30, suing band for alleged sexual exploitation


                              

                                 25 days ago                              


                                                            
The US man who featured as a baby on the cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album, one of the most famous album covers of all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with