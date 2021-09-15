






































































 




   

   









Music

                        
Rey Valera bares real 'political' meaning behind 'Malayo Pa Ang Umaga'

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 15, 2021 | 7:36pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Rey Valera bares real 'political' meaning behind 'Malayo Pa Ang Umaga'
OPM icon Rey Valera
Gideon Estella via Rey Valera's Instagram account

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music icon Rey Valera revealed the meaning behind his classic hit song “Malayo Pa Ang Umaga.”



During the virtual media conference of TV5’s “Sing Galing” last Monday, Rey said that the song has a political meaning for the Philippines. 



“Alam niyo ba 'yung kantang “Malayo Pa Ang Umaga”? Para sa akin may political meaning 'yan e. Parang Pilipinas. Don’t get me wrong, nag-aantay pa rin ng hope kahit napakaliit,” he said.  



“Kasi kahit tayo naman 'pag pumupunta tayo ng ibang bansa, do'n pa lang sa airport makikita mo 'yung bahay nila nakahilera, maayos. 'Pag umuwi ka ng Pilipinas, 'yung clouds parang kulay brown. 'Pag medyo malapit ka na sa ano, makikita mo salasalabat,” he added.



 










 



The veteran singer said that the song is a love song for the country. 



“Hindi naman sa ano pero nakukumpara ko. Medyo malayo pa ang Pilipinas kumpara sa ibang bansa. Hindi love song 'yon. Love song in a sense na mahal ko ang Pilipinas. 'Pag naririnig ko 'yon, naiisip ko baka may maganda naman akong gawin sa Pilipinas in a way,” he said. 



Rey is part of a new edition that showcases the videoke singing talents of some of the most well-loved local celebrities and social media personalities.



The original karaoke show extends the party every Saturday beginning, Sept.18 at 6:00 p.m., with its latest “Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition,” which aims to provides the fun, laughter, music and excitement with the added purpose of helping out our as celebrities get to sing and play for their chosen beneficiaries.



For the Saturday show, “Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition” will parade a new roster of "Jukebosses" in Dingdong Avanzado ("D’OPM Heartthrob"), Ethel Booba ("Champion Diva"), and Allan K ("OG Singmaster").



Rey will head the team of distinguished "jukebosses." Current Sing masters Randy Santiago, K Brosas and Donita Nose will also reprise their roles as hosts and will be joined by "Singtokers" Billy King and Queenay. Completing the lineup is TikTok superstar, Zendee, host of the Saturday edition of the digiverse show, "Now Zending Zikat."

 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

