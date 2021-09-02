Filipino Peter Rosalita ends 'America's Got Talent' journey

MANILA, Philippines — Ten-year-old Filipino singer Peter Rosalita wrapped up his journey on "America's Got Talent" after being eliminated at the semifinal round today.

Peter sang Mariah Carey’s “Without You” but dealt with hiccup at the start of his performance, requiring him to start over.

The five contestants advancing to the finals are Gina Brillon, Aidan Bryant, Dustin Tavella, Jimmie Herrod and World Taekwondo.

Despite the hiccups, AGT judges commended Peter for a powerful performance.

“Your voice is as powerful as you are adorable. That little hiccup in the very beginning, you’re so young, I probably would have run off the stage but you held it together. You started again. You sounded amazing. Well done,” said Heidi Klum.

“What happened at the beginning was amazing because to me, it showed me the command that you have on the stage. You didn’t miss a beat. You knew what you needed to do, and here you are,” Sofia Vergara added.

Simon Cowell echoed his fellow judges, saying he loved Peter’s performance.

“The fact that you knew that you missed the intro, you took control. We are a live show but, ‘You know what, let’s start again.’ I’m thinking, good for you! And then you delivered that amazing vocal,” he said.

Howie Mandel called Rosalita a “true professional” in the game. — Video from America's Got Talent YouTube channel

