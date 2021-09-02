'Music speaks to people in ways words can't': Ben&Ben on their social relevant song 'Kapangyarihan' with SB19

MANILA, Philippines — Far from their “hugot” songs, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Ben&Ben explained why they released a song that is socially relevant in their new album “Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno.”

At the recent album launch where they gave a glimpse of the album’s songs, attendees noticed the lyrics of “Kapangyarihan” in collaboration with SB19.

When asked by Philstar.com why the sudden change from "hugot" to socially relevant songs, guitarist and vocalist Miguel Benjamin Guico explained that the beautiful thing about art is it’s able to speak to people.

“I think when it comes to songs that tackle 'yung mga nangyayari sa lipunan ngayon, we could talk about things that happened around us as a band, of course. A beautiful thing about art is it’s able to speak to people regardless. And because of that, we wanted to really come in strong in our goal in letting music speak to people in ways that words cannot. And that’s why we tackle different themes,” Miguel explained.

“But the beautiful thing about the song is it depends on where you are coming from as a listener, how you embrace the song. We always fall in love to that. Kahit anong theme talaga siya, especially with all the things happening around us,” he added.

The multi-platinum certified and critically acclaimed Filipino band has finally released their highly anticipated sophomore album, "Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno" via Sony Music.

The 13-track album marks an important chapter in Ben&Ben’s history as it expands their sound with rewarding experiments and thematically bolder songwriting. It aims to capture the songs, stories, messages, experiences, learnings and insights that accompanied them through their self- reflecting but fulfilling journey.

“Each song, much like an entry in one’s personal journal, encapsulates something uniquely special to represent something in a certain point in time,” the nine-piece collective said.

“We felt it would be important for our second album to be a work that brings us closer to our listeners and introduces them more to the wide spectrum of what we are capable of and of who we are as people,” they added.

"Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno" aims to surpass expectations in terms of musicality and production, giving way to an exquisite piece of pop songcraft that feels more like a natural progression from their equally compelling debut album, "Limasawa Street," rather than a retread of the comfortably familiar.

Since working on "Kuwaderno," Ben&Ben has been more open to collaborations that venture beyond the confines of their early work.

They have teamed up with the biggest names in the Philippine music industry on six of the songs, including “Swimming Pool” (feat. Chito Miranda of Parokya Ni Edgar), “Pasalubong” (feat. Moira Dela Torre), “Lunod” (feat. Zild and juan karlos), “Sabel” (feat. KZ Tandingan), “Kapangyarihan” (feat. SB19) and “Sugat” (feat. Munimuni).

“We’ve always wanted to collaborate with these artists, but we were also always a bit too shy to ask,” said lead vocalist and guitarist Paolo Benjamin Guico in a statement.

“When working on the second album, however, our songs and the arrangements gave us confidence to reach out in hopes that these collaborators would likewise believe in our music enough to work with us. Thankfully, they did, and we are immensely grateful for their generosity in sharing their hard work and talent with us."

Pre-production for the album began in the latter part of April 2021 when Ben&Ben recorded their first two songs “Upuan” and “Magpahinga.” The former have a music video featuring "He’s Into Her" stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, released last August 29 via Ben& Ben’s official YouTube channel.

Directed by Niq Ablao, the visuals take us into a simple yet timeless story about prom, and the jitters that come with finding the courage to ask someone out.