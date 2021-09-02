






































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Music

                        
'Music speaks to people in ways words can't': Ben&Ben on their social relevant song 'Kapangyarihan' with SB19

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 4:57pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'Music speaks to people in ways words can't': Ben&Ben on their social relevant song 'Kapangyarihan' with SB19
Ben&Ben
Sony Music Philippines/Released

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Far from their “hugot” songs, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Ben&Ben explained why they released a song that is socially relevant in their new album “Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno.”



At the recent album launch where they gave a glimpse of the album’s songs, attendees noticed the lyrics of “Kapangyarihan” in collaboration with SB19. 



When asked by Philstar.com why the sudden change from "hugot" to socially relevant songs, guitarist and vocalist Miguel Benjamin Guico explained that the beautiful thing about art is it’s able to speak to people. 



“I think when it comes to songs that tackle 'yung mga nangyayari sa lipunan ngayon, we could talk about things that happened around us as a band, of course. A beautiful thing about art is it’s able to speak to people regardless. And because of that, we wanted to really come in strong in our goal in letting music speak to people in ways that words cannot. And that’s why we tackle different themes,” Miguel explained.



 






 



“But the beautiful thing about the song is it depends on where you are coming from as a listener, how you embrace the song. We always fall in love to that. Kahit anong theme talaga siya, especially with all the things happening around us,” he added.  



The multi-platinum certified and critically acclaimed Filipino band has finally released their highly anticipated sophomore album, "Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno" via Sony Music.



The 13-track album marks an important chapter in Ben&Ben’s history as it expands their sound with rewarding experiments and thematically bolder songwriting. It aims to capture the songs, stories, messages, experiences, learnings and insights that accompanied them through their self- reflecting but fulfilling journey.



“Each song, much like an entry in one’s personal journal, encapsulates something uniquely special to represent something in a certain point in time,” the nine-piece collective said. 



“We felt it would be important for our second album to be a work that brings us closer to our listeners and introduces them more to the wide spectrum of what we are capable of and of who we are as people,” they added. 



"Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno" aims to surpass expectations in terms of musicality and production, giving way to an exquisite piece of pop songcraft that feels more like a natural progression from their equally compelling debut album, "Limasawa Street," rather than a retread of the comfortably familiar.



Since working on "Kuwaderno," Ben&Ben has been more open to collaborations that venture beyond the confines of their early work.



They have teamed up with the biggest names in the Philippine music industry on six of the songs, including “Swimming Pool” (feat. Chito Miranda of Parokya Ni Edgar), “Pasalubong” (feat. Moira Dela Torre), “Lunod” (feat. Zild and juan karlos), “Sabel” (feat. KZ Tandingan), “Kapangyarihan” (feat. SB19) and “Sugat” (feat. Munimuni).



“We’ve always wanted to collaborate with these artists, but we were also always a bit too shy to ask,” said lead vocalist and guitarist Paolo Benjamin Guico in a statement.



“When working on the second album, however, our songs and the arrangements gave us confidence to reach out in hopes that these collaborators would likewise believe in our music enough to work with us. Thankfully, they did, and we are immensely grateful for their generosity in sharing their hard work and talent with us."



Pre-production for the album began in the latter part of April 2021 when Ben&Ben recorded their first two songs “Upuan” and “Magpahinga.” The former have a music video featuring "He’s Into Her" stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, released last August 29 via Ben& Ben’s official YouTube channel. 



Directed by Niq Ablao, the visuals take us into a simple yet timeless story about prom, and the jitters that come with finding the courage to ask someone out.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BEN&BEN
                                                      SB19
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino Peter Rosalita ends 'America's Got Talent' journey
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 minutes ago

                              
                              
Filipino Peter Rosalita ends 'America's Got Talent' journey


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Ten-year-old Filipino singer Peter Rosalita wrapped up his journey on "America's Got Talent" after being eliminated at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Want to podcast? Jim Bacarro, Saab Magalona give tips
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Want to podcast? Jim Bacarro, Saab Magalona give tips


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona gave advice to people who wanted to try podcasting. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baby in Nirvana album, now 30, suing band for alleged sexual exploitation
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Baby in Nirvana album, now 30, suing band for alleged sexual exploitation


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The US man who featured as a baby on the cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album, one of the most famous album covers of all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Alamat members share what they're looking for in a Filipina
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Alamat members share what they're looking for in a Filipina


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
If you're a Magiliw, then you're in for a treat!

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mike Hanopol: Manny Pacquiao already reached out to pay debt
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Mike Hanopol: Manny Pacquiao already reached out to pay debt


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Mike Hanopol revealed that he and Sen. Manny Pacquiao already settled their financial woes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Side A to release new 'Forevermore' version at 9/11 20th anniversary
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
Side A to release new 'Forevermore' version at 9/11 20th anniversary


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
OPM singer Clara Benin, daughter of original Side A bassist Joey Benin and the man behind the hit song “Forevermore,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with