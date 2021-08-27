Want to podcast? Jim Bacarro, Saab Magalona give tips

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona gave advice to people who wanted to try podcasting.

During the recent virtual press conference for their new podcast on Spotify, Jim said that people need to love podcasting for them to be successful in the field.

“Yeah, I mean, it's really it's really a passion thing. I guess my tip also is like it has to be something you absolutely love because if you don't love doing it, if you don't love podcasting or you don't love the topic that you're going to go deep into, you're not gonna be consistent,” Jim said.

Apart from great equipment, Saab said people who want to create their own podcast need to do that not for money but for passion.

“Have professional mics. It’s nice to have great equipment, honestly, that was I think was a game changer. But even if you have professional mics and even if you are a professional, if you don't have heart in it, you know if you're if you go into it thinking, ‘Oh I need the views, I need the place, I need to monetize this,' it's really, it's not gonna go well,” she said.

Spotify launches Music + Talk in the Philippines, a new type of audio experience that aims to bring together music tracks and spoken word commentary, wrapped up into one harmonious listening experience. From today, listeners can access an array of locally-made Music + Talk shows and episodes by popular Filipino creators to experience a rich, on-demand listening experience.

From a song’s origin story, to a discussion on trends and charts, the new format enables listeners to go deeper into the music via conversations and commentary from leading creators and musicians, including Jugs and Teddy, Jim and Saab and the band The Itchyworms.

According to Spotify’s Culture Next Report, 51% of Filipino millennials and 52% of Filipino Gen Zs believe listening to music without the background knowledge of the culture it came from is a concern. Music + Talk provides a seamless discovery opportunity, allowing listeners to explore and interact with music tracks within an episode, and the ability to like, save, and see more information about a track without having to leave the episode page or search for it manually.

“Filipinos are passionate about music, and Music + Talk will provide an even more immersive and interactive audio experience for them. With the lockdown, many Filipinos are looking for respite and connection while being at home. Likewise, local creators, who want to engage their audience in a deeper way, are also looking for new creative outlets. With Music + Talk, more artists, creators and even fans are able to express themselves freely - creating new avenues to engage with their friends and fans like never before.” said Carl Zuzarte, the brand's Head of Studios, Southeast Asia.